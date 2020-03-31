Amazon has a whole bunch of Fitbit devices on sale at generous discounts







Starting with this heavily discounted model, you should know the Ionic is... not as bad as it looks, largely offsetting its decidedly unattractive design with a robust list of features that includes everything from untethered GPS connectivity to a standalone heart rate monitor, sleep tracking capabilities, water resistance up to 50 metres, wrist payment support, and a battery life of up to five days with light usage.



All that normally costs around 250 bucks, but for a no doubt limited time, you can save a whopping $93 without jumping through hoops or making any sort of compromises. At the time of this writing, the Fitbit Versa is only a few bucks cheaper than the Ionic after a much smaller $15 price cut of its own, and while the newer smartwatch arguably looks better on the outside, the absence of a GPS chip might bother plenty of health nuts.



As the name suggests, the Fitbit Versa Lite is an even humbler smartwatch that also drops the NFC functionality, music storage, and on-screen workouts of the "regular" Versa, costing $35 less than usual today. That still makes the Versa Lite slightly pricier than the Fitbit Charge 3 after the latter's own $32 markdown.



Of course, the Charge 3 is an entirely different beast, sporting a smaller and lower-res monochrome display while promising to keep an eye on your fitness and health for up to a massive 7 days between charges.



Last but not necessarily least, the Last but not necessarily least, the Fitbit Ace 2 can encourage your kids to move more with a playful design available in three eye-catching colors at a cool $20 discount equating to almost 30 percent slashed off the fitness band's $70 list price.



