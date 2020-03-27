Wearables Fitbit

The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 27, 2020, 10:00 AM
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
Activity trackers don't usually generate a lot of buzz or attract much attention from professional leakers like Roland Quandt prior to their official announcements, but the unreleased Fitbit Charge 4 is not your everyday low-cost smart band

Set to follow in the footsteps of one of the world's most popular wearable devices... at some point in the near future, this bad boy had its price and possible color options prematurely revealed last week and now we know what the main selling point will probably be.

If you're familiar with the Fitbit Charge lineup, you should be well aware the most important feature missing from all three previous editions was a built-in GPS chip. Fortunately, it looks like fourth time will be the charm for folks interested in accurately tracking their runs without spending a lot of money on a full-fledged smartwatch or carrying their phones around wherever they go to exercise.

In addition to untethered GPS connectivity, the Fitbit Charge 4 is pretty much confirmed (thanks to inside information gathered by Quandt and a leaked promotional video) to come with a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking capabilities, a grayscale OLED display, and a swimproof design. Speaking of the design, very little seems to have changed on that front, and the same goes for essentially all the aforementioned features.


Just like the Fitbit Charge 3, the Charge 4 is expected to come in standard and "Special" editions, the latter of which will add NFC to the equation for wrist payment support on the company's proprietary platform. If you like listening to music while working out, you should be happy to hear both the Fitbit Charge 4 and Charge 4 Special Edition will let you stream your favorite Spotify content... as long as you sync your wearable to your phone via Bluetooth.

The already impressive set of Charge 3 activity tracking tools will apparently be further expanded and improved with features like "active zones" and more precise information about different types of workouts, while the battery life should remain largely unchanged, at up to seven days between charges, although standalone GPS use will obviously drastically reduce that number.

Despite these pretty important upgrades and enhancements, the Fitbit Charge 4 is tipped to start at the same $150 price as its predecessor. Of course, nothing's etched in stone until the company comes out with an official announcement, so let's try to contain our excitement for the time being.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Huawei P40 Pro Review
Huawei P40 Pro Review
Apple AR headset being tested with HTC Vive-like controller, bowling game, more
Apple AR headset being tested with HTC Vive-like controller, bowling game, more
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in this gorgeous green color
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in this gorgeous green color
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has just leaked
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has just leaked
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro could face an iPhone X-like delay
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro could face an iPhone X-like delay
Apple drops iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 with some great features and bug fixes
Apple drops iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 with some great features and bug fixes
Galaxy S20 Exynos vs Snapdragon battery life and performance, or why Samsung fans are angry
Galaxy S20 Exynos vs Snapdragon battery life and performance, or why Samsung fans are angry
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison

Popular stories

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has just leaked
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has just leaked
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
Working from home? Don't discuss sensitive information near this device
Working from home? Don't discuss sensitive information near this device
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless