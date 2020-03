Fitbit Premium 90-day free trial now available for everyone

Fitbit has just announced that it's making its Premium service available for free to all users across the world. A 90-day free trial is now available via Fitbit's app, but those who live in regions where Premium is not available will receive Fitbit Coach for free for the same period instead.If you're already paying for Fitbit Premium, you'll receive 40 new pieces of premium content for free, which will be available in the Fitbit app.For those who've never used Fitbit Premium, the fitness program contains personalized health insights, health guidance, advanced sleep tools, customized programs, and 150+ workouts from various fitness brands such as Daily Burn, Popsugar, and Yoga Studio by Gaiam.Even enterprise customers are getting something for free, as Fitbit announced that they will make certain features aimed at these types of customers available at no cost.Keep in mind that in order to redeem the free trial in the Fitbit app, a valid payment method is required. You will not be charged for the next 90 days if you opt for the Premium trial, and you will be able to cancel it before it ends to avoid subscription fees.