Fitbit Premium 90-day free trial now available for everyone
For those who've never used Fitbit Premium, the fitness program contains personalized health insights, health guidance, advanced sleep tools, customized programs, and 150+ workouts from various fitness brands such as Daily Burn, Popsugar, and Yoga Studio by Gaiam.
Even enterprise customers are getting something for free, as Fitbit announced that they will make certain features aimed at these types of customers available at no cost.
Keep in mind that in order to redeem the free trial in the Fitbit app, a valid payment method is required. You will not be charged for the next 90 days if you opt for the Premium trial, and you will be able to cancel it before it ends to avoid subscription fees.