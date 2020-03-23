Deals Wireless service Wearables Fitbit Coronavirus

Fitbit Premium 90-day free trial now available for everyone

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 23, 2020, 4:45 PM
Fitbit Premium 90-day free trial now available for everyone
Fitbit has just announced that it's making its Premium service available for free to all users across the world. A 90-day free trial is now available via Fitbit's app, but those who live in regions where Premium is not available will receive Fitbit Coach for free for the same period instead.

If you're already paying for Fitbit Premium, you'll receive 40 new pieces of premium content for free, which will be available in the Fitbit app.

For those who've never used Fitbit Premium, the fitness program contains personalized health insights, health guidance, advanced sleep tools, customized programs, and 150+ workouts from various fitness brands such as Daily Burn, Popsugar, and Yoga Studio by Gaiam.

Even enterprise customers are getting something for free, as Fitbit announced that they will make certain features aimed at these types of customers available at no cost.

Keep in mind that in order to redeem the free trial in the Fitbit app, a valid payment method is required. You will not be charged for the next 90 days if you opt for the Premium trial, and you will be able to cancel it before it ends to avoid subscription fees.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

-£72
Buy an iPhone 8 and save £72 on tariffs at Tesco Mobile
Buy an iPhone 8 and save £72 on tariffs at Tesco Mobile
-£100
The Huawei P30 Pro is just £449 at GiffGaff in 'Like New' condition
The Huawei P30 Pro is just £449 at GiffGaff in 'Like New' condition
-$50
You can already save 50 bucks on Apple's hot new iPad Pro 11 and 12.9
You can already save 50 bucks on Apple's hot new iPad Pro 11 and 12.9
-$300
Best Buy has one Microsoft Surface Pro 7 variant on sale at a new all-time high discount
Expires in - 7h 9minBest Buy has one Microsoft Surface Pro 7 variant on sale at a new all-time high discount
TIDAL's crazy offer gives you 4 months of Premium or HiFi for just $4
TIDAL's crazy offer gives you 4 months of Premium or HiFi for just $4
-100%
T-Mobile will help you fight coronavirus boredom with a sweet YouTube Premium freebie
Expires in - 4w 7hT-Mobile will help you fight coronavirus boredom with a sweet YouTube Premium freebie

Popular stories

Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
What's the status of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger? It's a date, say deal-closing bankers
What's the status of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger? It's a date, say deal-closing bankers
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless