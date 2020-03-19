Fitbit Charge 4 leaks along with price and available colors

Fitbit Charge 4 just went thru the FCC. Has an IP68 rating and may also include NFC? https://t.co/hXZDkH0Bwa pic.twitter.com/skzuAUf5S7 — Dave Zatz (@davezatz) March 18, 2020

Prices for the regular Fitbit Charge 4 are listed on Mobile Fun’s site starting at $152.99 while the special edition will cost $22 more at $174.99. Official straps for the device are listed too with a premium black leather option costing around $84, and a sport and woven strap options priced at around $36 and $42 respectively.