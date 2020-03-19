Fitbit

by Mariyan Slavov
Mar 19, 2020, 5:04 AM
Fitbit Charge 4 leaks along with price and available colors
You know Fitbit is up to something when listings of a new model start to appear in online shops. UK retailer Mobile Fun has stumbled upon info about a Fitbit Charge 4 device while browsing the online portal of an official supplier. The listings were removed swiftly but Mobile Fun was able to get details about product titles and available colors.

As the name suggests, the Fitbit Charge 4 appears to be a successor to the Fitbit Charge 3, released back in 2018. Judging by the titles, there will be two versions of the Charge 4 available - a standard version in Black, Rosewood, and Storm Black/Blue, and a special Granite edition.



There’s also an NFC label in the name, presumably for mobile payments, but the much needed standalone GPS feature appears to be missing. One of the main complaints users voiced about Charge 3 was precisely the lack of a GPS module in the device, forcing people to take their phones when going out for a jog. Meanwhile, Dave Zatz posted an FCC filing on Twitter showing the same device names but adding an IP68 rating to the specs.

 
Prices for the regular Fitbit Charge 4 are listed on Mobile Fun’s site starting at $152.99 while the special edition will cost $22 more at $174.99. Official straps for the device are listed too with a premium black leather option costing around $84, and a sport and woven strap options priced at around $36 and $42 respectively.

