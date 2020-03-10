You have another 24 hours to save big on a bunch of awesome Anker charging accessories

Accessories iOS Android Deals

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 10, 2020, 4:42 AM
Amazon last held an extensive sale on some of Anker's most popular charging accessories just a few weeks ago, but believe it or not, it's already time for a fresh batch of killer deals on a bunch of extremely well-reviewed and affordable power banks, power strips, cables, wireless chargers, car chargers, and conventional wall chargers.

Of course, conventional doesn't always mean boring, and if you hurry, you can get a blazing fast 60W 2-port power brick compatible with both iPhones and Android handsets at a massive 35 percent discount equating to 19 bucks. This absolute beast is only one of a number of items available for 24 hours at a lower than ever price, as the same goes for a portable power bank duo comprised of the PowerCore Fusion 5000 and PowerCore 26800, for instance.

As the name suggests, the PowerCore Fusion is more than a straightforward portable charger capable of getting Samsung's hot new Galaxy S20 Ultra from 0 to 100 percent battery capacity on the fly, as it can also hug a wall to juice up two mobile devices at once using the good old fashioned non-portable method. 

Meanwhile, the non-Fusion Anker PowerCore 26800 is just a charging monster you can carry around for weeks on end without worrying it'll ever get depleted. On sale at 28 bucks less than usual, that bad boy comes with a grand total of three USB output ports equipped with state-of-the-art PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies guaranteeing high charging speeds for three phones (or tablets) at the same time.

Speaking of high-speed charging, we should mention the universally praised 36W 2-port USB-C Anker car charger is currently marked down by a decent 26 percent, and the 3-in-1 multi-device wireless charging station available at 40 percent off its list price is also no pushover, supporting up to 10 watts wirelessly and a 12W total output as far as its two USB-A ports are concerned.

If you want to rely entirely on wireless charging, the affordable PowerWave Pad is even cheaper than usual after a 41 percent discount, supporting 10W speeds for compatible Android devices and capping off at 7.5 watts as far as modern iPhones are concerned. At the other end of the spectrum, you can get a power strip with three AC outlets and three charging ports totaling 18W USB output at a 30 percent discount.

Last but not necessarily least, we all know you can never have too many charging cables, so you might as well purchase a Lightning or USB Type-C to USB-A 3-pack with varying sizes at 30 and 31 percent off list respectively. You can thank us later.

