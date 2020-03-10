You have another 24 hours to save big on a bunch of awesome Anker charging accessories
As the name suggests, the PowerCore Fusion is more than a straightforward portable charger capable of getting Samsung's hot new Galaxy S20 Ultra from 0 to 100 percent battery capacity on the fly, as it can also hug a wall to juice up two mobile devices at once using the good old fashioned non-portable method.
Meanwhile, the non-Fusion Anker PowerCore 26800 is just a charging monster you can carry around for weeks on end without worrying it'll ever get depleted. On sale at 28 bucks less than usual, that bad boy comes with a grand total of three USB output ports equipped with state-of-the-art PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies guaranteeing high charging speeds for three phones (or tablets) at the same time.
Speaking of high-speed charging, we should mention the universally praised 36W 2-port USB-C Anker car charger is currently marked down by a decent 26 percent, and the 3-in-1 multi-device wireless charging station available at 40 percent off its list price is also no pushover, supporting up to 10 watts wirelessly and a 12W total output as far as its two USB-A ports are concerned.
If you want to rely entirely on wireless charging, the affordable PowerWave Pad is even cheaper than usual after a 41 percent discount, supporting 10W speeds for compatible Android devices and capping off at 7.5 watts as far as modern iPhones are concerned. At the other end of the spectrum, you can get a power strip with three AC outlets and three charging ports totaling 18W USB output at a 30 percent discount.
Last but not necessarily least, we all know you can never have too many charging cables, so you might as well purchase a Lightning or USB Type-C to USB-A 3-pack with varying sizes at 30 and 31 percent off list respectively. You can thank us later.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):