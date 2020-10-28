iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

iPhone 12 buyers, rejoice: Amazon has a bunch of great chargers on sale at excellent prices

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Oct 28, 2020, 5:05 AM
iPhone 12 buyers, rejoice: Amazon has a bunch of great chargers on sale at excellent prices
Whether you're still fuming about Apple's controversial decision to ship its hot new (and expensive) 5G-enabled iPhones without a bundled power adapter or you're concerned Samsung will do the same for the Galaxy S21 family in just a few months, Amazon has your back, selling a whole bunch of popular charging accessories compatible with both the iPhone 12 5G lineup and Android devices at crazy low prices.

That's right, you don't have to wait until Black Friday or regret missing out on the e-commerce giant's Prime Day festival from a couple of weeks ago, although you do need to hurry if you want to purchase an Anker wall charger, car charger, power strip, power bank, or cable at a great discount.

Like so many similarly extensive sales in the past, these latest "epic daily" deals will only be available for 24 hours, offering savings of up to 36 percent. One of the most attractive discounted products is specifically billed as an iPhone 12 charger, although you can obviously use it with other iOS handsets, as well as Android smartphones and tablets, iPads, and even MacBooks.

Normally priced at a fairly reasonable $27.99, the incredibly compact yet blazing fast 30W USB-C power brick can be currently had at $9 less than usual, equating to a solid 32 percent markdown. Because this little guy is equipped with a USB Type-C port, you can use the cable that's actually included in the iPhone 12 retail box and easily take advantage of the new Apple handsets' 20W rapid charging technology.

The same naturally goes for an Anker PowerDrive Speed+ Duo car charger that's available at the time of this writing at a 33 percent discount with a 30W USB-C port and a slower 12W USB-A port that will also come in handy when you want to juice up a newer and an older device simultaneously.

When it comes to simultaneous charging of older or humbler phones, you can't do much better than Anker's 60W 10-port (!!!) USB-A wall charger, currently priced at 12 bucks less than usual for a cool 30 percent markdown. Meanwhile, the company's PowerExtend USB-C capsule is great for rapidly charging up to three devices at the same time, featuring a 45W USB-C port and a 15W USB-A duo and going for $25 below its $69.99 list price.

As far as portable chargers are concerned, Amazon has one very interesting 5,000mAh option for iPhone users on sale at 30 percent off its $39.99 MSRP with a built-in Lightning cable, as well as a larger and faster 10,000mAh USB-C variant with 18W support for everyone discounted by 9 bucks. 

There's also a 20,000mAh USB-C power bank bundled with a tiny 18-watt USB-C wall charger you might want to consider at a $20 discount, not to mention a USB-C to USB-C cable 2-pack and a USB-C to USB-A 3-pack on sale at around 30 percent off their regular prices as well. In short, there's something for every type of bargain hunter available at an ultra-low price today (and today only) on Amazon. 

