Some of the best Anker charging accessories are on sale at crazy low prices on Amazon

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jul 31, 2020, 4:17 AM
Some of the best Anker charging accessories are on sale at crazy low prices on Amazon
You may have gotten used in recent months to seeing Anker's name in the news from time to time, so it shouldn't come as a big surprise that the acclaimed manufacturer of some of the most popular budget-friendly mobile peripherals around is yet again selling a number of very practical iPhone and Android-compatible products at deeply discounted prices for 24 hours on Amazon.

This time around, we're talking about a grand total of seven smartphone charging accessories, the most popular of which is by far the company's hefty Powercore 13000 power bank. Normally priced at $31.99 in a black color option, the 2-port ultra portable charger with PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies in tow for solid speeds and maximum reliability has a glowing 4.7-star average based on more than 12,000 customer ratings and can currently be purchased for $11.60 less than usual.

The other "traditional" portable charger on sale today at a special price is smaller, at only 10,000mAh cell capacity, so at first glance, it might seem weird to pay more for it. 

But the PowerCore Metro Slim 10000 PD is both incredibly compact and insanely fast, featuring a USB-C port with 18W support in addition to a USB-A connector. As such, you should consider yourself lucky you can get this bad boy for 12 bucks off its $45.99 list price in a single black hue.

The Metro Slim 10000 PD goes great with a USB C to USB C cable or USB C to Lightning cord, and you've guessed it, Amazon has some nice Anker options on sale at $9 and $5 discounts respectively in a 6 ft length. Or you can simply hug a wall... in style with the pint-sized USB C PowerPort Atom PD 1 brick supporting up to 30W speeds for compatible mobile devices, Windows laptops, and MacBooks, available today only at a whopping 43 percent markdown.

The same speed is theoretically supported by one of Anker's best car chargers... if you combine the numbers delivered by the dual USB A ports in tow, although the discount is a measly $1. You can save a lot more money on the most unconventional product on sale right now, which uses solar energy to keep your iPhone or Android handset juiced up during your outdoor adventures.

The 21W 2-port USB portable solar charger is impressively compact and foldable, costing $25.20 less than its regular price of $69.99 for a hefty 36 percent markdown.

