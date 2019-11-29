These are hands down the best Black Friday deals available on Motorola smartphones today

Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 29, 2019, 3:03 AM
Motorola may have unveiled its "Black Friday" deals weeks ago, offering them several days in advance of November 29 with an expiration date of December 2, but because good things come to those who wait, Amazon has just kicked off an actual Black Friday sale on a bunch of Moto-branded smartphones, most of which are available at lower than ever prices in unlocked variants with absolutely no strings attached.

Unsurprisingly, you'll need to hurry to claim these all-time high discounts, as you're looking at good old fashioned and conventional Black Friday deals here scheduled to be no more come Saturday. As usual, Motorola's crazy popular G-series mid-rangers are likely to capture most of the attention, starting with an oldie but goodie Moto G6 model fetching a whopping 130 bucks less than usual in a 32GB storage configuration.

That equates to a price cut of no less than 52 percent, which is technically higher than the cool 50 percent discount of the 64GB Moto G6 version. Keep in mind that Amazon sells the 2018-released 5.7-incher with hands-free Alexa support, and the same goes for this year's Moto G7, available for 24 hours only at 40 percent off its list price in a single 64GB storage configuration and two different paint jobs (Ceramic Black and Clear White).

Meanwhile, the big-battery Moto G7 Power and significantly humbler Moto G7 Play come with push-to-talk Alexa technology, which is slightly less convenient, at relatively small discounts of $80 and $50 respectively. All other phones on sale here for Black Friday are deeply integrated with Amazon's AI to offer hands-free assistance, including a high-end (ish) Moto Z4 sold alongside a free Moto 360 camera mod for $110 less than usual.

The always affordable Moto Z3 Play is somehow cheaper than ever as well, at a $200 discount in a 32GB version and $180 off list with 64 gigs of internal storage space, and the same goes for this year's Motorola One Action, which hasn't been available at 31 percent off list until right now

