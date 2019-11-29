These are hands down the best Black Friday deals available on Motorola smartphones today
That equates to a price cut of no less than 52 percent, which is technically higher than the cool 50 percent discount of the 64GB Moto G6 version. Keep in mind that Amazon sells the 2018-released 5.7-incher with hands-free Alexa support, and the same goes for this year's Moto G7, available for 24 hours only at 40 percent off its list price in a single 64GB storage configuration and two different paint jobs (Ceramic Black and Clear White).
Meanwhile, the big-battery Moto G7 Power and significantly humbler Moto G7 Play come with push-to-talk Alexa technology, which is slightly less convenient, at relatively small discounts of $80 and $50 respectively. All other phones on sale here for Black Friday are deeply integrated with Amazon's AI to offer hands-free assistance, including a high-end (ish) Moto Z4 sold alongside a free Moto 360 camera mod for $110 less than usual.
The always affordable Moto Z3 Play is somehow cheaper than ever as well, at a $200 discount in a 32GB version and $180 off list with 64 gigs of internal storage space, and the same goes for this year's Motorola One Action, which hasn't been available at 31 percent off list until right now.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):