The big on features, small on price Amazfit GTR 3 Pro smartwatch is now even more affordable on Amazon

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a stylish smartwatch but comes at a hefty price, which not everyone is ready to pay. If you, too, are on the hunt for a new stylish smartwatch and don't want to shell out a lot of cash on one, we suggest you consider getting an Amazfit GTR 3 Pro.

Amazon is currently offering the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro with a pretty awesome 26% discount. Such a percentage off this nice smartwatch's price means you will score savings of $50 if you take advantage of this deal and buy an Amazfit GTR 3 Pro today.

Despite being a more budget-friendly smartwatch, the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro packs a lot of health-tracking features. It can track your heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, stress level, and sleep. Additionally, the watch supports 150 sports modes, lets you test your heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, stress level, and breathing with just one tap, and can give you information about the training load, training effects, and your recovery time. There is also support for GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, and QZSS satellite navigation systems on board for more precise GPS tracking.

As for the non-fitness features, the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro supports smart notifications — although you can't write messages on it — and lets you take and make phone calls directly from your wrist. The watch also supports Amazon Alexa and allows you to download songs directly on it. Sadly, it doesn't have NFC functionality, so you won't be able to leave your wallet at home. That said, the smartwatch works well with iPhones and Android phones, so you can bring your trusty smartphone with you and use its NFC if needed.

According to Amazfit, its GTR 3 Pro lasts up to 12 days on a single charge, which sounds pretty great. However, keep in mind that it may not be able to survive for that long with every feature turned on. That said, it should still be able to get you through three to four days without the need to charge.

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro may not be a fancy Galaxy Watch or a Garmin watch, but it still has a lot to offer and is now an even better bargain with Amazon's current discount. So go and grab one for less while you can.

