The big on features, small on price Amazfit GTR 3 Pro smartwatch is now even more affordable on Amazon

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro: Now 26% OFF on Amazon! Grab the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro from Amazon and save $50 in the process. The watch has a lot of features and is a real bargain. $50 off (26%) Buy at Amazon

Despite being a more budget-friendly smartwatch, the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro packs a lot of health-tracking features. It can track your heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, stress level, and sleep. Additionally, the watch supports 150 sports modes, lets you test your heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, stress level, and breathing with just one tap, and can give you information about the training load, training effects, and your recovery time. There is also support for GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, and QZSS satellite navigation systems on board for more precise GPS tracking.As for the non-fitness features, the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro supports smart notifications — although you can't write messages on it — and lets you take and make phone calls directly from your wrist. The watch also supports Amazon Alexa and allows you to download songs directly on it. Sadly, it doesn't have NFC functionality, so you won't be able to leave your wallet at home. That said, the smartwatch works well with iPhones and Android phones, so you can bring your trusty smartphone with you and use its NFC if needed.According to Amazfit, its GTR 3 Pro lasts up to 12 days on a single charge, which sounds pretty great. However, keep in mind that it may not be able to survive for that long with every feature turned on. That said, it should still be able to get you through three to four days without the need to charge.The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro may not be a fancy Galaxy Watch or a Garmin watch, but it still has a lot to offer and is now an even better bargain with Amazon's current discount. So go and grab one for less while you can.