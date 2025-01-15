Apple's AirPods Max headphones now scream luxury at bargain price after steep discount

Apple AirPods Max Lightning, Silver: Save $149! Get the high-end AirPods Max in Silver and with a Lightning port for $149 off their price. The headphones have a stylish design, offer top-quality sound and are a true bargain at their current price. Act fast and save on a pair while you can! $149 off (27%) Buy at Amazon

Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Amazon is selling the Silver-colored model with a Lightning port at a hefty $149 discount, slashing 27% off the headphones' price. Thanks to this markdown, you can score a pair for under the $400 mark. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we suggest you act fast and pull the trigger now while it's still available.Even though they were released back in 2020, Apple's headphones are still among the best on the market. They have a clean design, offer incredible sound, and even support Spatial Audio, a feature that makes the sound feel three-dimensional for an even more immersive listening experience.Additionally, they have top-tier ANC, which effectively stops most pesky noises, leaving you to enjoy your music without distractions. They also have good battery life, delivering up to 20 hours of listening time on one charge.So, yeah, while the AirPods Max are on the pricey side, they do bring a lot to the table. And at $149, they are an even bigger bargain. Therefore, don't hesitate! Grab a pair with this deal now!