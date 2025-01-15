Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

Apple's AirPods Max headphones now scream luxury at bargain price after steep discount

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding a pair of AirPods Max.
We didn't see a second generation of Apple's lavish AirPods Max headphones last year, and sadly, the rumor mill is quiet about whether we'll get new AirPods Max cans in 2025. So, if you're an Apple user in the market for high-end headphones to complement your ecosystem, the AirPods Max are still the ones to get.

But with a price tag of about $550, they'll definitely burn a hole in your wallet, so getting them at a hefty discount is a must. And right now, Lady Luck is giving you another chance to grab these high-end headphones at a much cheaper price.

Apple AirPods Max Lightning, Silver: Save $149!

Get the high-end AirPods Max in Silver and with a Lightning port for $149 off their price. The headphones have a stylish design, offer top-quality sound and are a true bargain at their current price. Act fast and save on a pair while you can!
$149 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon


Amazon is selling the Silver-colored model with a Lightning port at a hefty $149 discount, slashing 27% off the headphones' price. Thanks to this markdown, you can score a pair for under the $400 mark. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we suggest you act fast and pull the trigger now while it's still available.

Even though they were released back in 2020, Apple's headphones are still among the best on the market. They have a clean design, offer incredible sound, and even support Spatial Audio, a feature that makes the sound feel three-dimensional for an even more immersive listening experience.

Additionally, they have top-tier ANC, which effectively stops most pesky noises, leaving you to enjoy your music without distractions. They also have good battery life, delivering up to 20 hours of listening time on one charge.

So, yeah, while the AirPods Max are on the pricey side, they do bring a lot to the table. And at $149, they are an even bigger bargain. Therefore, don't hesitate! Grab a pair with this deal now!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon

Latest News

Light up the party with the sweetly discounted JBL Pulse 5 Bluetooth speaker
Light up the party with the sweetly discounted JBL Pulse 5 Bluetooth speaker
TikTok reportedly ready to go dark in the US this Sunday, January 19
TikTok reportedly ready to go dark in the US this Sunday, January 19
ChatGPT's beta feature paves the way for its future as an AI agent
ChatGPT's beta feature paves the way for its future as an AI agent
Walmart is clearing out its Apple Watch Series 9 inventory with an exceptional 45mm deal
Walmart is clearing out its Apple Watch Series 9 inventory with an exceptional 45mm deal
Newbie-friendly, fun lights, rugged phone: the Doogee Blade GT
Newbie-friendly, fun lights, rugged phone: the Doogee Blade GT
The advanced Garmin Fenix 7 gets a sizzling-hot $269 discount at Walmart
The advanced Garmin Fenix 7 gets a sizzling-hot $269 discount at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless