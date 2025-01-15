Apple's AirPods Max headphones now scream luxury at bargain price after steep discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We didn't see a second generation of Apple's lavish AirPods Max headphones last year, and sadly, the rumor mill is quiet about whether we'll get new AirPods Max cans in 2025. So, if you're an Apple user in the market for high-end headphones to complement your ecosystem, the AirPods Max are still the ones to get.
Amazon is selling the Silver-colored model with a Lightning port at a hefty $149 discount, slashing 27% off the headphones' price. Thanks to this markdown, you can score a pair for under the $400 mark. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we suggest you act fast and pull the trigger now while it's still available.
Additionally, they have top-tier ANC, which effectively stops most pesky noises, leaving you to enjoy your music without distractions. They also have good battery life, delivering up to 20 hours of listening time on one charge.
But with a price tag of about $550, they'll definitely burn a hole in your wallet, so getting them at a hefty discount is a must. And right now, Lady Luck is giving you another chance to grab these high-end headphones at a much cheaper price.
Amazon is selling the Silver-colored model with a Lightning port at a hefty $149 discount, slashing 27% off the headphones' price. Thanks to this markdown, you can score a pair for under the $400 mark. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we suggest you act fast and pull the trigger now while it's still available.
Even though they were released back in 2020, Apple's headphones are still among the best on the market. They have a clean design, offer incredible sound, and even support Spatial Audio, a feature that makes the sound feel three-dimensional for an even more immersive listening experience.
Additionally, they have top-tier ANC, which effectively stops most pesky noises, leaving you to enjoy your music without distractions. They also have good battery life, delivering up to 20 hours of listening time on one charge.
So, yeah, while the AirPods Max are on the pricey side, they do bring a lot to the table. And at $149, they are an even bigger bargain. Therefore, don't hesitate! Grab a pair with this deal now!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: