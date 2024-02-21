Gemini arrives in Gmail and Workspace apps (formerly Duet AI) with Google One AI Premium plan

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Google completed its rebrand of Bard AI earlier this month, along with the launch of the new Gemini Android app and a new Google One tier created for those that wanted to take advantage of the new Gemini Advanced and its most capable AI model, Ultra 1.0. This new Google One tier, aptly named "Google One AI Premium", also gave users access to 2TB of storage, as well as other Google One benefits.

Now, Google One AI Premium is extending its Gemini AI benefit to Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Meet. This is what was previously known as Duet AI across Google Workspace apps, which is now officially rebranded to "Gemini" just like Bard was.

Source: Google

Gemini's Ultra 1.0 LLM model has been praised for introducing new advances to the world of AI, such as improved processing efficiency, advanced comprehension of instructions and programs, and better problem-solving skills. The model is said to be able to analyze and explain data, as well as write high-quality code in many programming languages. All of this will now compliment your experience in Workspace apps, without having to switch apps or tabs.

Google also wants you to know that, as outlined in its AI data privacy principles, Gemini in Google Workspace does not use your personal and/or business information to train or improve its AI models without your permission. This is important to note in this age of AI where the lines of where privacy begins and ends can sometimes become very blurry.

Source: Google

Gemini in Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Meet is starting to roll out today for AI Premium members across more than 150 countries in English. Just like at launch, AI Premium subscribers also enjoy Gemini Advanced, 2TB of storage that can be used across all Google services (like Google Photos and Drive), and other Google One perks for $19.99 a month, with an introductory two months for free.

