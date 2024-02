Ahead of launch, the OnePlus Watch 2 spotted with a powerful battery

The upcoming OnePlus Watch 2, set to be officially unveiled on February 26 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 event, already has its specs and design detailed . Despite this, some questions remain unanswered, but recent developments have shed light on at least one of these mysteries.According to reports from, the OnePlus Watch 2 has been spotted at the FCC, revealing a substantial 500 mAh battery. This is a notable increase compared to the original OnePlus Watch , which featured a 402 mAh battery and already provided a solid 10 days of usage on a single charge.In comparison to its competitors, the OnePlus Watch 2's 500 mAh battery surpasses that of the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 in its larger size, which has a 425 mAh battery. However, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro remains ahead with its 590 mAh battery.The OnePlus Watch 2 is expected to offer impressive battery life for a smartwatch, aided by its 500 mAh battery. Additionally, the FCC has revealed that it will support 10W charging, matching the charging speed of its Galaxy competitors by Samsung.Unsurprisingly, the OnePlus Watch 2 will feature Bluetooth and dual-band Wi-Fi, as confirmed by the FCC certification. The smartwatch will debut with Bluetooth support in the frequency range of 2402 MHz to 2480 MHz and support Wi-Fi on both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands.The OnePlus Watch 2 will be available in "Black Steel" and "Radiant Steel" color options. It is anticipated to feature a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, slightly larger than the 1.39-inch screen of its predecessor. The smartwatch will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset, the same chipset used in the Pixel Watch 2 Stay tuned for more details and the official announcement as the launch date of the OnePlus Watch 2 approaches.