Ahead of launch, the OnePlus Watch 2 spotted with a powerful battery
The upcoming OnePlus Watch 2, set to be officially unveiled on February 26 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 event, already has its specs and design detailed. Despite this, some questions remain unanswered, but recent developments have shed light on at least one of these mysteries.
According to reports from MySmartPrice, the OnePlus Watch 2 has been spotted at the FCC, revealing a substantial 500 mAh battery. This is a notable increase compared to the original OnePlus Watch, which featured a 402 mAh battery and already provided a solid 10 days of usage on a single charge.
The OnePlus Watch 2 is expected to offer impressive battery life for a smartwatch, aided by its 500 mAh battery. Additionally, the FCC has revealed that it will support 10W charging, matching the charging speed of its Galaxy competitors by Samsung.
The OnePlus Watch 2 will be available in "Black Steel" and "Radiant Steel" color options. It is anticipated to feature a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, slightly larger than the 1.39-inch screen of its predecessor. The smartwatch will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset, the same chipset used in the Pixel Watch 2.
Stay tuned for more details and the official announcement as the launch date of the OnePlus Watch 2 approaches.
In comparison to its competitors, the OnePlus Watch 2's 500 mAh battery surpasses that of the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 in its larger size, which has a 425 mAh battery. However, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro remains ahead with its 590 mAh battery.
Unsurprisingly, the OnePlus Watch 2 will feature Bluetooth and dual-band Wi-Fi, as confirmed by the FCC certification. The smartwatch will debut with Bluetooth support in the frequency range of 2402 MHz to 2480 MHz and support Wi-Fi on both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands.
