Learn this trick to enable built-in screen recording for your Pixel phone
One feature that some Android users have called for, a screen recorder, was part of the Android Q beta preview at one point. But unfortunately, Google removed it by the time the final version of the Software dropped in September. However, a Reddit user (via 9to5Google) found a trick to enable the built-in screen recorder that should work on the Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a and Pixel 4 models. Keep in mind that this is not an official release which explains why some users have experienced some issues including the recording of only half the screen.
To bring up the screen recorder, long-press the power button and that will reveal four options. Long press on the screenshot setting and a prompt will appear on the screen with a button that says "Start recording." The sound will be recorded from the phone's external microphone. To end a recording, drag down the notifications tray and tap on "stop." After the processing ends, the notification tray will allow you to Share or Delete the video. The videos are saved under the "Movies" directory.
All of this can be avoided if Google adds this in a future quarterly feature drop or when Android 11 is released later this year.
