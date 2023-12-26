A Christmas miracle? There’s a phone that apparently made $140 million in… one second

“There is nothing on which it is so hard as poverty; and there is nothing it professes to condemn with such severity as the pursuit of wealth!”

It’s that time of year again when we recall the story of Ebenezer Scrooge and we reflect on the morals of “A Christmas Carol”:Now, we’re going to talk about money some more: China’s newest Terminator, the Nubia Z60 Ultra , apparently made some crazy money on its debut.Go to the basement, take out your salt stocks and prepare to take a big bite out of it, since Gizmochina is reporting some crazy numbers. The initial sales of the flagship Nubia Z60 Ultra exceeded $140 million in revenue within “just a single second”, but there’s no source cited – that’s where the salt comes into play.The Nubia Z60 Ultra is available in multiple variants in China, such as 12GB/256GB (~$601), 16GB/512GB (~$658), 16GB/1TB (~$740), and 24GB/1TB (~$839) and if those rumors are true, that’d make it quite the popular phone right now.The camera-centric phone packs three main cameras: an 18mm ultra-wide, a 35mm “street photography” lens, and an 85mm telephoto camera.The rest is pretty impressive, too: the phone packs a 6.8-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Under the display, there’s a 12-megapixel selfie camera and a fingerprint sensor. It comes preinstalled with My OS 14, that is based on Android 14 Under the hood, the Nubia Z60 Ultra brings the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 raw power experience, fast LPDDR5x RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage. It has a massive 6,000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. There is no support for wireless charging on the device, but you’ll get over it, right?