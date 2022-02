A new listing shows possible chipset and new specs for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

The Galaxy A33 5G's Google Play Console listing also shows us that it may come with 6GB of RAM and an FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) display. We can also expect the Galaxy A33 5G to come equipped with Android 12 straight out of the box, which is currently the latest version of Android.



According to previous leaks, the Galaxy A33 5G is set to have a 5000mAh battery and 64GB of storage space, which we suspect might not be expandable via a microSD card. The Galaxy A33 5G may also be dust and water-resistant, with an IP67 rating. On the back, it should feature a quad-camera setup. Sadly, we don't expect a 3.5mm headphone jack on this one.



In terms of the available colors, we anticipate four colors for the Galaxy A33 5G to be available for purchase: Black, White, Light Blue, and Orange. However, keep in mind that different markets may have different colors.

With the fast-approaching release of the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, a new leak for this budget phone from Samsung has surfaced, revealing new possible specs and what SoC we can expect the Galaxy A33 to be equipped with.As reported by, a Google Play Console listing for the Galaxy A33 5G has appeared, showing us that we can expect to see the Galaxy A33 5G equipped with the Samsung s5e8825 chipset, also known as Exynos 1200. As per the listing, the Exynos 1200 is an octa-core processor with two cores clocked at 2.4GHz and six cores clocked at 2GHz.