 A new leak suggests that WhatsApp might soon let you edit your sent messages
If you do a lot of typing on your phone, you know how embarrassing it is to send a message with misspelled words. Sometimes you see that you have typed the wrong key after you have sent the message. There are even instances when the autocorrect feature might replace some of your words without you even noticing. This is why every messaging app should have an edit message feature.

The latest messaging app that has received such a feature is iMessage. With iOS 16, Apple added the functionality for iPhone users to edit their already sent messages, and — soon — another widely used app might also enable you to do the same.

Back in June, we reported that WhatsApp is working on a new way to let you edit already sent messages. Now, a new leak from WABetaInfo suggests that WhatsApp hasn't abandoned the project.

In version 2.22.20.12 of the WhatsApp beta for Android, the folks from WABetaInfo found that WhatsApp is currently working on a way to let the app replace your sent messages with their edited counterparts. Furthermore, in order to read a received edited message, WhatsApp will prompt you to install the latest version of the app — once the edit function comes out, of course.



At the moment, it's still a mystery how much time WhatsApp will give you to edit your already-sent messages. We should also note that the feature is currently in development, and sadly, there is no information on when WhatsApp will release it to the public. However, we can be sure that it is coming.
