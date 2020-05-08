Zoom will offer end-to-end encrypted meetings, but only to paid subscribers

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
May 08, 2020, 6:52 AM
We have been reporting on the growing popularity of video-conferencing app Zoom in the recent month, as some privacy and security issues have surfaced among the increasing user count. However, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan promised to take the necessary steps and time in order to provide better security and privacy to Zoom’s users.

Now, TechCrunch reports that a new step has been taken in the direction of further security - Zoom has acquired a company called Keybase, found in 2014 and responsible for providing encryption expertise. The news for the acquisition was shared via a blog post from Yuan. In consequence to this acquisition, Zoom is expected to provide its users with a higher level of security.

Additionally, Zoom will offer end-to-end encryption mode for meetings, but the service will be limited only for paying customers (subscription plans start at $14.99/mo). The end-to-end encrypted meetings will not support cloud recording or non-Zoom conference rooms. Zoom Rooms users, as well as Zoom Phone participants will be able to attend such meetings, but authorisation will need to be granted by the meeting’s host. The host will also control encryption keys for the specific meeting.

Yuan ads that the new end-to-end encryption meeting mode will provide equivalent or even better security than the one offered by other messaging apps, but reportedly will conserve the video quality and scale thanks to which Zoom’s users keep growing.

