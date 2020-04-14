Cybersecurity firm finds more than 500,000 Zoom accounts for sale on the Dark Web
Some of the stolen credentials are reportedly old and are not used anymore, but some are, unfortunately, valid. Cybersecurity intelligence firm Cyble informed BleepingComputer that they have started noticing Zoom accounts being sold around April 1st. Unfortunately, the available information also included personal meeting URLs, host keys, alongside emails and passwords.
Usually, vulnerable to credential stuffing users are people who use the same password on different platforms. Additionally, the stolen credentials might not be from a direct security breach of Zoom, but more likely, they have been gathered beforehand from databases of stolen user account info and then tested against Zoom accounts.
Reportedly, the cybersecurity company Cyble was able to purchase 530,000 credentials for $0.0020 per account in order to warn those users that their credentials are available on the Dark Web. The affected users can change their password and make sure to change it elsewhere, if they have used it on another platform as well.