Apps

Zoom announces 90-day security plan to earn back user trust

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Apr 23, 2020, 5:15 AM
Zoom announces 90-day security plan to earn back user trust
With Zoom's skyrocketing success, placing it among the leading video conferencing services, came a huge number of security and privacy-related concerns. Those eventually led to the app getting banned from use at companies like SpaceX and Google, public schools in NYC, and even the United States Senate.

The company notably then invited ex-Facebook security chief Alex Stamos in its newly launched security advisory council, established to assess the security expectations that came with Zoom's growth and success.

And now, Zoom has something to announce for it - a 90-day security plan, alongside the release of Zoom 5.0.

Eric S. Yuan, CEO of Zoom writes that this is just the beginning, and the company will earn its customers' trust and "deliver them happiness" with its focus on providing "the most secure platform." Oded Gal, CPO of Zoom is also quoted as saying that the company takes "a holistic view" of its users' privacy and Zoom's security.

An upgrade to a stronger encryption (AES 256-bit GCM) for Zoom's network will be increasing protection of meeting data, which should make meetings more secure against Zoombombing, a practice where unwanted and malicious people could join and disrupt a meeting, like it happened during a geography class in Singapore we reported on two weeks ago.

Zoom account administrators will also now be able to choose which data regions their meetings use. Data routing until now was done through China, even if the participants were all based in the US, which was yet another cause for privacy concern.

In addition, Zoom is updating the user experience and controls, with the service's security features now grouped together, and accessible by clicking the Security icon in a meeting's menu bar on the host's interface.

Passwords for meetings are now also on by default, which would certainly help significantly reduce the cases of malicious individuals guessing meeting links, and being able to join in without a problem.

Zoom can be downloaded on Android and iOS, with the new 5.0 update now available. Zoom desktop client users will need to update within the client.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Motorola Edge and Edge+ are official: Motorola enters the flagship space with a bang!
Motorola Edge and Edge+ are official: Motorola enters the flagship space with a bang!
Camera comparison: OnePlus 8 vs iPhone 11 Pro vs Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Pixel 4
Camera comparison: OnePlus 8 vs iPhone 11 Pro vs Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Pixel 4
OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7: should you upgrade?
OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7: should you upgrade?
Top analyst says 2020 5G Apple iPhones are running late; iPhone SE pre-orders top estimates
Top analyst says 2020 5G Apple iPhones are running late; iPhone SE pre-orders top estimates
The Xperia 5 ii 5G looks gorgeous in these new renders
The Xperia 5 ii 5G looks gorgeous in these new renders
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
Apple has reportedly delayed the Mini-LED 5G iPad Pro until early 2021
Apple has reportedly delayed the Mini-LED 5G iPad Pro until early 2021
Full Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 display specs reveal a number of major upgrades
Full Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 display specs reveal a number of major upgrades

Popular stories

Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Research firm explains why Apple iPhone users need to delete these iOS apps immediately!
Research firm explains why Apple iPhone users need to delete these iOS apps immediately!
T-Mobile says that it is now experiencing "the new normal" as 5G era beckons
T-Mobile says that it is now experiencing "the new normal" as 5G era beckons
T-Mobile brings back one of its most popular deals for both new and existing customers
T-Mobile brings back one of its most popular deals for both new and existing customers
The Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G could destroy the iPhone 12 Pro with this revolutionary upgrade
The Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G could destroy the iPhone 12 Pro with this revolutionary upgrade
Don't buy unlocked OnePlus 8 and Pro to activate on Verizon 5G
Don't buy unlocked OnePlus 8 and Pro to activate on Verizon 5G

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless