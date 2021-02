YouTube TV confirms 4K streaming support and offline viewing option

Word that YouTube TV might allow users to download shows for offline view surfaced a few days ago . Today, the company announced several premium features that will be available for all users of the streaming service.First and foremost, YouTube TV will introduce a new add-on package with 4K streaming, offline viewing, and unlimited concurrent streams at home. This means that a YouTube TV base plan that supports six user accounts and up to three simultaneous streams will be able to take advantage of the 4K streaming option without restrictions.Unfortunately, this will come as “an optional add-on for members” for which they will have to pay. The amount hasn't been revealed yet, but we suspect it will be announced once the new features will be ready for prime time.What's really strange is the fact that YouTube TV has decided to put the option to download shows for offline viewing under a paywall too. Other streaming services typically offer these features for free, but for some reason, YouTube TV feels that those 3 million paid subscribers that it now has will be willing to pay extra for something that should be free.