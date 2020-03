Snapchat wants to keep you sane with new mental health tools

Do you feel anxious in the wake of the current health crisis? Snapchat has you covered! The network is launching a new feature aimed to help people combat anxiety, depression, and stress. “Here for you” will provide quick access to mental health resources by various organizations like Crisis Text Line, Suicide Prevention Lifeline, and Ad Council. Speaking before The Verge , the Snap team wrote in an email:There’ll be a specific section in the new feature focused on coronavirus-related mental issues, bringing up info and guidelines from the World Health Organization and the CDC. Other social networks adopted a similar approach with Messenger linking certain COVID-19 keywords to Facebook’s own Coronavirus Information Center, and WhatsApp setting up an info hub in collaboration with the WHO, UNDP, and UNICEF.Here For You was originally planned for release in April, but the company is already rolling out the feature. Meanwhile, you can check our “ how-to disinfect your phone ” guide to keep things under control and have some peace of mind.