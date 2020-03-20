Snapchat wants to keep you sane with new mental health tools
Here For You was informed by studies that show that connecting with friends, whether in person or online is often the best defense against feelings of loneliness and anxiety. We also know that Snapchatters are deeply interested in understanding these issues, and how they can support friends who are struggling with them.
There’ll be a specific section in the new feature focused on coronavirus-related mental issues, bringing up info and guidelines from the World Health Organization and the CDC. Other social networks adopted a similar approach with Messenger linking certain COVID-19 keywords to Facebook’s own Coronavirus Information Center, and WhatsApp setting up an info hub in collaboration with the WHO, UNDP, and UNICEF.
Here For You was originally planned for release in April, but the company is already rolling out the feature. Meanwhile, you can check our “how-to disinfect your phone” guide to keep things under control and have some peace of mind.