Apps

Snapchat wants to keep you sane with new mental health tools

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Mar 20, 2020, 5:33 AM
Snapchat wants to keep you sane with new mental health tools
Do you feel anxious in the wake of the current health crisis? Snapchat has you covered! The network is launching a new feature aimed to help people combat anxiety, depression, and stress. “Here for you” will provide quick access to mental health resources by various organizations like Crisis Text Line, Suicide Prevention Lifeline, and Ad Council. Speaking before The Verge, the Snap team wrote in an email:

Here For You was informed by studies that show that connecting with friends, whether in person or online is often the best defense against feelings of loneliness and anxiety. We also know that Snapchatters are deeply interested in understanding these issues, and how they can support friends who are struggling with them.


There’ll be a specific section in the new feature focused on coronavirus-related mental issues, bringing up info and guidelines from the World Health Organization and the CDC. Other social networks adopted a similar approach with Messenger linking certain COVID-19 keywords to Facebook’s own Coronavirus Information Center, and WhatsApp setting up an info hub in collaboration with the WHO, UNDP, and UNICEF.

Here For You was originally planned for release in April, but the company is already rolling out the feature. Meanwhile, you can check our “how-to disinfect your phone” guide to keep things under control and have some peace of mind.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Best new phones expected in 2020
Best new phones expected in 2020
Here's what the Essential Phone 2 and 3 would have looked like
Here's what the Essential Phone 2 and 3 would have looked like
The Nokia 8.3 5G is here with a powerful chipset, four cameras, and a solid price
The Nokia 8.3 5G is here with a powerful chipset, four cameras, and a solid price
10 best sports games for Android and iOS in 2020
10 best sports games for Android and iOS in 2020
Best mid range affordable flagship phones in 2020
Best mid range affordable flagship phones in 2020
iPad Pro 2020 vs MacBook: what are the differences?
iPad Pro 2020 vs MacBook: what are the differences?
Apple's iPhone 9 launch might be back on as mass production begins
Apple's iPhone 9 launch might be back on as mass production begins
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra camera comparison: no compromises
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra camera comparison: no compromises

Popular stories

Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
120Hz vs 60Hz effect on battery life compared: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20
120Hz vs 60Hz effect on battery life compared: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless