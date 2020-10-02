Get Google Pixel 5 for $650 from BestBuy

iOS Apple Google

YouTube Picture-in-Picture on Safari on iOS 14 is back (for now)

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Oct 02, 2020, 1:58 AM
YouTube Picture-in-Picture on Safari on iOS 14 is back (for now)
We were all excited upon the release of iOS 14 and especially the possibility of keeping a video open while at the same time using some other app. YouTube had this possibility reserved for YouTube premium users on iOS 14, but now it seems that free users may get to enjoy YouTube Picture-in-Picture via Safari browser after all.

Recently, Google disabled Picture-in-Picture for free YouTube users on iOS 14, allowing only YouTube premium users to have access to it. In order to benefit from the feature, the non-premium YouTube users were watching YouTube videos via the Safari browser, which soon was blocked by YouTube.

Now, AppleInsider reports that YouTube seems to have brought back the possibility to use PiP with YouTube through the Safari browser. However, it’s still unclear whether this feature will remain accessible for free YouTube users.

iOS 14 brought the PiP mode for video players, allowing iPhone users the long-awaited multitasking capabilities that Android has had for a while now. iOS 14 also brought some customization features, changing the default app for email and browsing on iPhone, and adding home screen widgets to personalize your home screen.

