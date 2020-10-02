YouTube Picture-in-Picture on Safari on iOS 14 is back (for now)
Now, AppleInsider reports that YouTube seems to have brought back the possibility to use PiP with YouTube through the Safari browser. However, it’s still unclear whether this feature will remain accessible for free YouTube users.
iOS 14 brought the PiP mode for video players, allowing iPhone users the long-awaited multitasking capabilities that Android has had for a while now. iOS 14 also brought some customization features, changing the default app for email and browsing on iPhone, and adding home screen widgets to personalize your home screen.