Get the New Galaxy S20+ 5G from $550

 View

Get the New Galaxy S20+ 5G from $550

 View
iOS Android Apps Google

Google sees potential to earn big bucks by making a change to YouTube

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Oct 11, 2020, 1:55 AM
Google sees potential to earn big bucks by making a change to YouTube
Google has various ways to profit from YouTube. As you know, it sells ads on the streaming video site and even offers a premium version of YouTube for which subscribers pay $11.99 a month (or $17.99 monthly for a family subscription that includes the main subscriber and up to five additional family members). The premium version of YouTube is ad-free and includes free views of original YouTube content.

Google plans on turning YouTube into a shopping mall.


According to Bloomberg, Google is planning on turning YouTube into a giant online shopping mall that will sell devices, products, toys, and items seen in a YouTube video. Instead of browsing through an online mall looking for items to buy, all of those videos available to view on YouTube become a shopping catalog that users can peruse. The whole process, according to those familiar with Google's thinking, is to allow a user to view videos, find items to purchase, tap on a link and make that purchase. Canadian e-commerce platform Shopify is also part of a test being conducted by Google allowing it to sell items over YouTube.


Google has confirmed that it is testing out this new shopping feature with a limited number of videos. Content creators will be able to decide which products will be listed for sale on their videos. While Google has preferred to sell ads over product, it has seen others increase their revenues by successfully becoming e-commerce leaders. "YouTube is one of the least utilized assets," according to Andy Ellwood, president of e-commerce startup Basket. "If they decided they want to invest in it, it’s a huge opportunity for them." How Google plans on taking advantage of this opportunity is unclear. Creators no longer are relying on ads to put bread on the table. In fact, Google is helping YouTube creators sell subscriptions for their content and Google takes a 30% cut of the action.

Not including China, the retail e-commerce market could hit $2.8 trillion by 2025, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Jitendra Waral, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence, points out that "Facebook is ahead in this game. But the sheer size of the e-commerce market and its future growth makes it too big to stay out of." And YouTube is set to play an important part in the company's strategy.

During a recent earnings call, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said that YouTube's unboxing videos could be turned into a shopping opportunity. In China, the country's version of TikTok, called Douyin, found success by using videos as a shopping catalog. Hundreds of millions of users purchased smartphones, lipstick, and many other products through videos advertising these items.

Last year, Google started the aforementioned Shopify integration allowing YouTube creators to list up to 12 items for sale on a carousel below their videos. Besides helping creators diversify beyond ads, Google could use the data it collects from merchandising to improve its advertising business.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
iPhone SE 2020: Long-Term Review
Popular stories
Newest AirPods Studio leak hints at $599 price, no announcement Tuesday
Popular stories
Check out the OnePlus 8T 5G in Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver
Popular stories
Huge leak clarifies Apple's iPhone 12 5G release schedule and pricing plans

Popular stories

Popular stories
Survey reveals strong interest in iPhone 12 from Android users but not because of the phone itself
Popular stories
Some 5G iPhone 12 buyers might need to switch to T-Mobile
Popular stories
T-Mobile pulls off a 5G record with its LG Velvet, the Snapdragon-less mystery
Popular stories
Best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE cases
Popular stories
App Store grossed nearly twice as much as the Google Play Store during Q3
Popular stories
The Galaxy A71's successor may notch a Samsung phone camera first, here are all the specs

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless