YouTube TV raises subscription prices effective immediately
It was bound to happen since YouTube TV was one of the last streaming services that didn’t increased subscriptions prices in more than a few years. Disney+, HBO, and many other similar services have already raised prices and they’re probably do it again in a few years.
In a short announcement on Twitter, YouTube TV confirmed that it will adjust monthly subscriptions from $64.99 per month to $72.99 per month, an $8 price increase. Considering that the service started at $35 per month back in 2017, that’s quite an adjustment over the years.
The price increase will take effect immediately for new customers, but existing YouTube TV subscribers will see the pricing change starting April 18. To sweeten the recent monthly cost increase, YouTube TV announced that it’s lowering the price of its 4K Plus add-on from $19.99 per month to $9.99 per month.
YouTube TV adds new channels to its offering quite often. One of the company’s major deals involved acquiring the rights for the NFL Sunday Ticket, for which it reportedly pays around $2 billion per year. Although it feels like the price increase was heavily influenced by this specific deal, YouTube TV denied these rumors, so we’ll just have to take its word for it.
In a short announcement on Twitter, YouTube TV confirmed that it will adjust monthly subscriptions from $64.99 per month to $72.99 per month, an $8 price increase. Considering that the service started at $35 per month back in 2017, that’s quite an adjustment over the years.
In its defense, YouTube TV hasn’t raised monthly costs in about 3 years. According to the company, “as content costs have risen and we continue to invest in our quality of service, we’ll be adjusting out monthly cost … in order to bring you the best possible TV service.”
The price increase will take effect immediately for new customers, but existing YouTube TV subscribers will see the pricing change starting April 18. To sweeten the recent monthly cost increase, YouTube TV announced that it’s lowering the price of its 4K Plus add-on from $19.99 per month to $9.99 per month.
This is an interesting outcome for those who were already paying for the 4K Plus add-on. Basically, they will now pay less for a YouTube TV monthly subscription. Even with the $8 price increase, they will pay $2 less because the streaming service decided to reduce the price of the 4K Plus add-on by $10.
YouTube TV adds new channels to its offering quite often. One of the company’s major deals involved acquiring the rights for the NFL Sunday Ticket, for which it reportedly pays around $2 billion per year. Although it feels like the price increase was heavily influenced by this specific deal, YouTube TV denied these rumors, so we’ll just have to take its word for it.
Things that are NOT allowed: