Disney Plus launches its ad-supported tier and increases its prices in the US
Well, another streaming service just launched its own ad-supported tier. As Disney Plus announced in a new blog post, it has made its "highly anticipated" ad-supported plan called Disney+ Basic available in the US.
All key product features and content accessible to Disney+ Premium subscribers will also be available to users on the Disney+ Basic plan. This means that as a Disney+ Basic subscriber, you'll have access to Disney's original movies and TV series, access to high-quality video formats like 4K Ultra HD, Full HD, and HDR10, the ability to stream simultaneously on up to four devices, and the capability to create up to seven profiles.
But if you are now thinking that you will be able to watch the third season of The Mandalorian for less money, you should think again. With the launch of its Disney+ Basic tier, Disney+ also increased the price of its Premium plan. Disney+ Basic's price is $7.99, and Disney+ Premium now costs $10.99, up from $7.99. This means that you will be paying the same price, but you will watch ads.
With the launch of Disney+ Basic, the company also changed its bundle options. Now you have the Disney Bundle Duo — Disney+ (with ads) and Hulu (with ads) — for $9.99 per month, the Disney Bundle Trio Basic — Disney+ (with ads), Hulu (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads) — for $12.99 per month, and the Disney Bundle Trio Premium — (Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads) — for $19.99 per month.
The ad-supported tier and the whole increase in prices shouldn't come as a surprise to us. As we previously reported, back in August, Disney+ announced that it will launch its own ad-supported plan in December and that, along with it, it will increase its prices.
However, at least at launch, Disney+ Basic subscribers will be restricted from Premium features like Downloads, GroupWatch, SharePlay, and Dolby Atmos. A Disney spokesperson told TechCrunch that the company hopes to offer these features on Disney+ Basic at some point, but it is unclear when.
If you don't want to pay $11 for Disney+, you can switch to the Basic plan and pay the same price you do now. However, if you have no issue with the price hike, then no further action is required.
