YouTube Music partially down on the web and all mobile devices

YouTube Music is experiencing a partial outage that is affecting the home page and loading of many listeners' playlists and library. The issue was discovered around 1:50PM PST today and is happening across all devices, including the web.





The issue was tweeted by the official Team YouTube account after reports of the outage started flooding in. When opening the app, the Library and Explore tabs appear empty, as if nothing was ever added to them.









Additionally, artists pages and albums fail to load and cover art appears to be missing. The issue was also reported and is being documented via the YouTube Music Help page where Team YouTube has confirmed that the Music team is actively working to resolve the issue.





looks like @youtubemusic Home is down for some of you at the moment, working on a fix rn!! we’ll let you know when you can get back to your tunes



in the meantime, you can follow here for updates https://t.co/oqodea9NPF — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) January 24, 2023









One workaround that has been offered by the team is to access your playlists from youtube.com, which is working at the moment without issues.

Developing...