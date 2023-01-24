Save on Galaxy Z Fold4!
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Don't miss your chance to reserve a Galaxy S23 early with a discount.

YouTube Music partially down on the web and all mobile devices

Apps Google
1
YouTube Music partially down on the web and all mobile devices
YouTube Music is experiencing a partial outage that is affecting the home page and loading of many listeners' playlists and library. The issue was discovered around 1:50PM PST today and is happening across all devices, including the web.

The issue was tweeted by the official Team YouTube account after reports of the outage started flooding in. When opening the app, the Library and Explore tabs appear empty, as if nothing was ever added to them.

YouTube Music partially down on the web and all mobile devices

Additionally, artists pages and albums fail to load and cover art appears to be missing. The issue was also reported and is being documented via the YouTube Music Help page where Team YouTube has confirmed that the Music team is actively working to resolve the issue.


One workaround that has been offered by the team is to access your playlists from youtube.com, which is working at the moment without issues.

Developing...
Loading Comments...

Latest News

New Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Night Mode camera samples pop up
New Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Night Mode camera samples pop up
Samsung might exclusively use Snapdragon chips for years to come, temporarily admitting defeat
Samsung might exclusively use Snapdragon chips for years to come, temporarily admitting defeat
Apple's first fiscal quarter may be impacted by factory disruptions, analysts predict
Apple's first fiscal quarter may be impacted by factory disruptions, analysts predict
Moto G53 5G is going global soon, new pictures leaked
Moto G53 5G is going global soon, new pictures leaked
Messenger rolls out default end-to-end encrypted chats to more people, adds new features
Messenger rolls out default end-to-end encrypted chats to more people, adds new features
Feds could sue Google over its dominance of the digital ad market as soon as tomorrow
Feds could sue Google over its dominance of the digital ad market as soon as tomorrow

Popular stories

All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones
All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones
iPhone 15 will have a beautiful, Android-like design, leaker implies
iPhone 15 will have a beautiful, Android-like design, leaker implies
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra crown jewel gets a full spec sheet ahead of launch
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra crown jewel gets a full spec sheet ahead of launch
Leaked Verizon spec sheet for Galaxy S23 line reveals everything including prices
Leaked Verizon spec sheet for Galaxy S23 line reveals everything including prices
CES photo gives us an early peek at the Galaxy Z Fold 5
CES photo gives us an early peek at the Galaxy Z Fold 5
Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23+ show up early at a mobile shop
Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23+ show up early at a mobile shop
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless