YouTube Music adds a new Recently Played widget for Android users

You may also find interesting:

The bottom part is a grid layout shortcut that gives you “quick access to your recently played videos, albums, playlists, and more.” In the largest 5x4 configuration you can cram up 10 elements in that particular section, and you can also resize the widget to be 5x1 or 4x1 but doing so will hide the bottom element and will leave only the barebone play/pause part hiding the thumb button too.The Recently Played widget follows Android 12’s Material You design philosophy, supporting also the Dynamic Color feature. If you don’t see the widget after updating to version 4.55.55, force stop the app and relaunch again.