YouTube Music adds a new Recently Played widget for Android users
The widget takes 5x2 spaces on your home screen by default and it is divided into two main sections. The top part gives users the ability to play and pause songs, give them a “thumb up”, and it also shows the album art of the current song playing with some basic information such as the name and the artist.
The bottom part is a grid layout shortcut that gives you “quick access to your recently played videos, albums, playlists, and more.” In the largest 5x4 configuration you can cram up 10 elements in that particular section, and you can also resize the widget to be 5x1 or 4x1 but doing so will hide the bottom element and will leave only the barebone play/pause part hiding the thumb button too.
