Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View
Apps

YouTube Music & Premium claim 50 million total users

Peter Kostadinov
By
0
YouTube Music
This just in - Google revealed that YouTube's premium subscription services are now enjoyed by more than 50 million users, including those on a free trial. The search giant boasts some $4 billion in revenue from YouTube Music and YouTube Premium for 2020, and according to Google, this makes YouTube's paid tiers the fastest growing music subscription service.

"We've got killer products in YouTube Music and YouTube Premium that deliver truly unique value to artists and creators and the best experience for music fans and video lovers," Lyon Cohen, Global Head of Music at Google, revealed. "We're in our own lane — there's no other place where fans can get uninterrupted access to the largest and most diverse catalogue of music, artists and culture."

But what is YouTube Music and how does it differ from YouTube Premium? YouTube Music is a fork of YouTube that initially only showed music videos, but in the wake of Google Play Music's demise became a full-fledged music streaming platform that not only allows you to listen to any song ever uploaded on YouTube, but also upload your own tracks. It costs $9.99 per month and is a standalone app and has no ads.

Meanwhile, YouTube Premium gives you full access to YouTube Music, background play of regular YouTube videos, as well as ad-free experience throughout the whole of YouTube.

While Google Play Music's nixing made multiple users migrate to competing music services, namely Spotify, Tidal, and Apple Music, Google argues that YouTube remains the most convenient platform to listen to a track, view its music video, and interact with other, similarly minded fans of the artist. "No other platform facilitates this level of depth and exploration for music fans," as per Cohen.

While we don't have official subscription numbers for Apple Music, unofficial rumored stats put Cupertino's service at around 72 million paying subscribers as of late 2020, which means that YouTube has some catching up to do. Aware of this, the YouTube head honchos are aware of this claiming "we're not taking our foot off the gas" and promising new benefits for the music streaming services.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

T-Mobile has the Motorola Razr 5G on sale at an unbelievable price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
T-Mobile has the Motorola Razr 5G on sale at an unbelievable price
-$1200
Google might soon bring free TV channels to Google TV
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Google might soon bring free TV channels to Google TV
Delivery times for Apple's iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max start slipping to October
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Delivery times for Apple's iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max start slipping to October
iPad mini: price, best deals, and where to preorder
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
iPad mini: price, best deals, and where to preorder
Apple's hot new iPad mini 6 is already on sale at a small but notable discount
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Apple's hot new iPad mini 6 is already on sale at a small but notable discount
-$40
iPhone 13 storage: which size should you get?
by Radoslav Minkov,  2
iPhone 13 storage: which size should you get?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless