You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date





Since the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a very capable phone, the base $1,200 price tag is easy to justify but too much for most people's wallets to bear. Luckily for you, Amazon has the phone on sale at a colossal $340 off.





The Galaxy S23 Ultra is a beautiful phone to look at and it's a joy to use. The 120Hz 6.8 inches screen is slightly bigger than what most other top phones offer, making it ideal for gaming and content consumption.





Galaxy S23 Ultra 8GB 256GB The Galaxy S23 Ultra is even harder to beat at the new low price. It sports a gorgeous 6.8 inches 120Hz screen that you can write on with the included stylus, a custom Snapdragon chip that makes it faster than other Android phones, a quad camera array with a 200MP main camera, and unrivaled zooming capabilities, and a 5,000mAH barrery. $340 off (28%) Buy at Amazon





The custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 makes the phone ludicrously fast and it also helps that the phone has more base RAM - 8GB - than most other phones. Even the most demanding of games can't slow it down and multitasking is a breeze, so it's great for power users.









The Galaxy S23 Ultra is also the only high-end candy bar phone to come with a built-in stylus. The phone will be supported for five years and it lasts a day and a half on a charge.





Amazon briefly offered a discount of $350 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra during Prime Day and today's deal is just $10 short of that, so it's one of the best ones that we have seen since launch. We suspect that the discount will be short-lived, so grab the handset if you need a no-compromise phone.

Another thing that makes the phone stand out is the versatile quad camera array with a 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide snapper, a 10MP 3x telephoto shooter, and a 10MP 10x periscope unit. The high-resolution primary camera can capture more details than other phones and it can also zoom further than other handsets.