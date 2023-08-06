You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
It's hard to find a phone that's as feature packed as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Sure, the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the Google Pixel 7 Pro are worthy alternatives, but if you want virtually every feature under the sun, Samsung's flagship is the obvious choice.
Since the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a very capable phone, the base $1,200 price tag is easy to justify but too much for most people's wallets to bear. Luckily for you, Amazon has the phone on sale at a colossal $340 off.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is a beautiful phone to look at and it's a joy to use. The 120Hz 6.8 inches screen is slightly bigger than what most other top phones offer, making it ideal for gaming and content consumption.
The custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 makes the phone ludicrously fast and it also helps that the phone has more base RAM - 8GB - than most other phones. Even the most demanding of games can't slow it down and multitasking is a breeze, so it's great for power users.
Another thing that makes the phone stand out is the versatile quad camera array with a 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide snapper, a 10MP 3x telephoto shooter, and a 10MP 10x periscope unit. The high-resolution primary camera can capture more details than other phones and it can also zoom further than other handsets.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is also the only high-end candy bar phone to come with a built-in stylus. The phone will be supported for five years and it lasts a day and a half on a charge.
Amazon briefly offered a discount of $350 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra during Prime Day and today's deal is just $10 short of that, so it's one of the best ones that we have seen since launch. We suspect that the discount will be short-lived, so grab the handset if you need a no-compromise phone.
