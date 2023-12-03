You can nab the wonderful Pixel Watch 2 for a new low

The year has almost ended and while any time is a good time to start taking your health seriously, there's something magical about this time of the year that infuses in you a new desire to be better at everything. If you want to look stylish while taking care of yourself, Google's Pixel Watch 2 is on sale for its lowest price ever.





If you are an Android user and need a general-purpose fitness watch, the Pixel Watch 2 is one of the best options available. It may not provide the over-the-top sports feature offered by pricier rugged watches, but for a casual user, this is a pretty solid watch.





Pixel Watch 2 WiFi Aluminum | 1.2-inch always-on display | GPS | NFC | 24 hours battery life | Qualcomm 5100 chip | Multipurpose electrical sensors | Multi-path optical heart rate sensor | Electrical sensor to measure skin conductance (cEDA) | Skin temperature sensor | 5ATM, IP68 water resistance $50 off (14%) Buy at Amazon





The WiFi model costs $349.99 but you can save $50 on it right now and get it for $299.99. This is only the second opportunity to save and the best one so far.





Google is thankfully aware of the fact that a smartwatch isn't for the gym only and went for an aesthetically pleasing design. It sports a 1.2-inch always-on screen and is light and comfortable to wear.





It's powered by the fast Qualcomm 5100 chip which is flanked by the Cortex M33 co-processor to ensure smooth and snappy performance. It lasts more than 24 hours on a single charge.





It comes with various health sensors, including a new heart rate sensor, temperature sensor, and skin dermatological sensor. It supports a range of activities, including aerobics, biking, core training, golfing, hiking, kickboxing, martial arts, pilates, skating, and yoga.





The watch spits out helpful information such as steps taken, calories burned, sleep data, heart rate, blood oxygen level, and skin temperature variation. It can even detect if you are stressed and suggest ways to calm down.





A new real-time safety check feature will inform your contacts if you don't reach an intended destination within the time specified.



