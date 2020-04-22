Xiaomi is reportedly working on its version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
According to the website ZDNet Korea, Xiaomi might also order similar displays from manufacturer LG. What’s more, the future foldable smartphone that the company might be making might also have a similar to the Z Flip’s hinge, which allows the phone to stay open in a variety of different angles.
Mass production of the rumored device by Xiaomi is expected in the second half of the year, meaning we can potentially see the clamshell foldable phone before the end of 2020 or in the beginning of 2021. Unfortunately, there is no information on prices yet, but it’s likely we might get a cheaper foldable… or could Xiaomi be willing to aim at premium prices, like OnePlus did with its newest flagships?