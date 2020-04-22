Display Xiaomi

Xiaomi is reportedly working on its version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

by Iskra Petrova
Apr 22, 2020, 3:27 AM
It’s been two months already since Samsung released its modern-looking Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone and people were excited about its futuristic and elegant look. Now, there might be another company working on a clamshell foldable phone for the future which may try to rival the Z Flip and Motorola Razr.

XDA Developers reports that Xiaomi has requested clamshell foldable screen panels from the display manufacturing arm of Samsung, Samsung Display. Additionally, it is believed that the China-based company has requested panels similar to the Z Flip’s display, made from ultra-thin glass (UTG) with a plastic layer on top of it for protection.

According to the website ZDNet Korea, Xiaomi might also order similar displays from manufacturer LG. What’s more, the future foldable smartphone that the company might be making might also have a similar to the Z Flip’s hinge, which allows the phone to stay open in a variety of different angles.

Mass production of the rumored device by Xiaomi is expected in the second half of the year, meaning we can potentially see the clamshell foldable phone before the end of 2020 or in the beginning of 2021. Unfortunately, there is no information on prices yet, but it’s likely we might get a cheaper foldable… or could Xiaomi be willing to aim at premium prices, like OnePlus did with its newest flagships?

