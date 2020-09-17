Xbox Game Pass Ultimate launches on Samsung devices via the Galaxy Store
Those who don't yet own a Galaxy device or plan to switch to a newer one might want to know that Samsung is now offering an exclusive Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bundle to consumers who buy a qualifying Samsung Galaxy device like the new Galaxy Note 20.
The bundle includes a 3-month membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ($15/month) and a Bluetooth Controller for free. To access all the games included in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, users who own a Galaxy device will have to download and install Microsoft's Xbox app via the Samsung Galaxy Store (only available on supported regions).