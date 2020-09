Xbox Game Pass Ultimate launches on Samsung devices via the Galaxy Store

Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is now available for compatible Samsung smartphones and tablets, the South Korean company announced. The subscription-based service allows customers to play more than 100 PC and Xbox games on their Android devices.Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $15 per month and includes Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Live Gold, EA Play, and what was previously known as Project xCloud , an initiative that lets users play PC and Xbox games on Android phones and tablets.Those who don't yet own a Galaxy device or plan to switch to a newer one might want to know that Samsung is now offering an exclusive Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bundle to consumers who buy a qualifying Samsung Galaxy device like the new Galaxy Note 20 The bundle includes a 3-month membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ($15/month) and a Bluetooth Controller for free. To access all the games included in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, users who own a Galaxy device will have to download and install Microsoft's Xbox app via the Samsung Galaxy Store (only available on supported regions).