Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
Samsung Android Microsoft Apps Games

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate launches on Samsung devices via the Galaxy Store

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Sep 17, 2020, 1:10 AM
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate launches on Samsung devices via the Galaxy Store
Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is now available for compatible Samsung smartphones and tablets, the South Korean company announced. The subscription-based service allows customers to play more than 100 PC and Xbox games on their Android devices.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $15 per month and includes Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Live Gold, EA Play, and what was previously known as Project xCloud, an initiative that lets users play PC and Xbox games on Android phones and tablets.

Those who don't yet own a Galaxy device or plan to switch to a newer one might want to know that Samsung is now offering an exclusive Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bundle to consumers who buy a qualifying Samsung Galaxy device like the new Galaxy Note 20.

The bundle includes a 3-month membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ($15/month) and a Bluetooth Controller for free. To access all the games included in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, users who own a Galaxy device will have to download and install Microsoft's Xbox app via the Samsung Galaxy Store (only available on supported regions).

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Advanced Apple Watch Series 6 and affordable Apple Watch SE are official
Popular stories
Apple's over-ear AirPods Studio headphones have leaked in two colors
Popular stories
iPad Air 4 vs iPad Pro: which one to buy?
Popular stories
Latest Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G leak makes us excited... about the S21+ 5G

Popular stories

Popular stories
iPhone 12 has reportedly entered mass production - and we have bad news
Popular stories
OnePlus website hints at the impending launch of at least four phones, including OnePlus 8T Pro
Popular stories
Verizon's indoor tests with Samsung counter all that T-Mobile 5G signal penetration trolling
Popular stories
T-Mobile hits record 5G throughput speeds on Sprint's spectrum with the OnePlus 8
Popular stories
The iPhone 12 Pro chassis leaks in a hands-on video and cases, spot the surprise extra camera
Popular stories
Apple Watch Series 6 vs Series 5: What are the differences

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless