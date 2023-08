X latest update: You can now swipe to reply to DMs

More than a month ago, Elon Musk put the iconic blue bird into retirement and introduced us to X, the future "super app." Ever since Twitter became X, we've seen updates, new features, and new ways to use the platform. Some changes only stick around for a day or two since Musk often seems to change his mind, but this latest one might be here to stay.A new feature that allows you to swipe to reply to DMs is now live on the iOS and Android X app. The feature seems to be welcomed with enthusiasm by users, and it's indeed quite convenient. It should be on your app any moment now, or you will need to update it if you don’t see it.