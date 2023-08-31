X latest update: You can now swipe to reply to DMs
More than a month ago, Elon Musk put the iconic blue bird into retirement and introduced us to X, the future "super app." Ever since Twitter became X, we've seen updates, new features, and new ways to use the platform. Some changes only stick around for a day or two since Musk often seems to change his mind, but this latest one might be here to stay.
Over the last few months, X has rolled out many new features for its paid subscribers. Verified organizations can now post job listings on the platform. The option to download videos shared by other subscribers on X is already live, and soon video calls will also be coming to X.
On the other hand, some restrictions are also finding their way into X, mostly for free users, but not only. It appears that organizations and publishers that are not Musk’s favorites are being targeted from time to time. Also, one of the latest decisions from X’s owner is the change in how news articles will appear on X by only displaying the lead image without a headline or any other text.
A new feature that allows you to swipe to reply to DMs is now live on the iOS and Android X app. The feature seems to be welcomed with enthusiasm by users, and it's indeed quite convenient. It should be on your app any moment now, or you will need to update it if you don’t see it.
NEWS: Swipe to reply to DMs is now live on the iOS X app.pic.twitter.com/qkGbvRABLo— X News Daily (@xDaily) August 31, 2023
Oftentimes, you want to reply to a specific message while having an ongoing conversation, or maybe you just want to respond to someone’s question in a group chat. And sure, on most messaging apps, you can do that by tapping on the message and choosing the option to reply. However, X's new feature makes things faster by allowing you to swipe the specific message and reply to it.
Over the last few months, X has rolled out many new features for its paid subscribers. Verified organizations can now post job listings on the platform. The option to download videos shared by other subscribers on X is already live, and soon video calls will also be coming to X.
On the other hand, some restrictions are also finding their way into X, mostly for free users, but not only. It appears that organizations and publishers that are not Musk’s favorites are being targeted from time to time. Also, one of the latest decisions from X’s owner is the change in how news articles will appear on X by only displaying the lead image without a headline or any other text.
Things that are NOT allowed: