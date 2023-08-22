This headline won’t appear on X as Elon Musk removes news headlines from the platform





This is coming from me directly. Will greatly improve the esthetics. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 22, 2023



After the update, anyone looking to share a link will need to roll up their sleeves and manually add their own text to explain what it's all about. This little twist might put a damper on how often news articles get shared. Elon Musk seems to think that by ditching headlines and meta descriptions from news pieces on X, there'd be more room in the timeline to showcase extra posts, and, on top of that, the feed would look better.



X’s owner also seems to be angling to lure in more journalists to write straight onto the platform and go rogue from traditional media outlets. Just recently, he shared a post saying that journalist who wants more freedom to write and a higher income should publish directly on X. It seems Elon Musk isn't exactly on the same page with how some publishers operate as recently



Once again, X, the freshly (or not-so-fresh by now) revamped Twitter, is rolling out some new updates, aiming to shake things up on the social media platform. This time, Elon Musk has set his sights on giving news headlines the boot from posts.As reported by, X is cooking up a big change in how news articles show up on the platform. The plan is to strip away the headlines and other text, leaving tweets/posts with links to display just the article's lead image. Elon Musk spilled the beans on Monday night, revealing he'd given the green light to nix news headlines from X posts. So as soon as this update is released, links will only reveal the main image of an article.