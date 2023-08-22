Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

This headline won’t appear on X as Elon Musk removes news headlines from the platform

Apps
1
This headline won’t appear on X as Elon Musk removes news headlines from the platform
Once again, X, the freshly (or not-so-fresh by now) revamped Twitter, is rolling out some new updates, aiming to shake things up on the social media platform. This time, Elon Musk has set his sights on giving news headlines the boot from posts.

As reported by Fortune, X is cooking up a big change in how news articles show up on the platform. The plan is to strip away the headlines and other text, leaving tweets/posts with links to display just the article's lead image. Elon Musk spilled the beans on Monday night, revealing he'd given the green light to nix news headlines from X posts. So as soon as this update is released, links will only reveal the main image of an article.



After the update, anyone looking to share a link will need to roll up their sleeves and manually add their own text to explain what it's all about. This little twist might put a damper on how often news articles get shared. Elon Musk seems to think that by ditching headlines and meta descriptions from news pieces on X, there'd be more room in the timeline to showcase extra posts, and, on top of that, the feed would look better.

X’s owner also seems to be angling to lure in more journalists to write straight onto the platform and go rogue from traditional media outlets. Just recently, he shared a post saying that journalist who wants more freedom to write and a higher income should publish directly on X. It seems Elon Musk isn't exactly on the same page with how some publishers operate as recently X reportedly delayed traffic to websites criticized by Musk.

With this shift in the platform, sharing news on X might start feeling a bit aimless. There is no doubt, as the saying goes that a picture is worth a thousand words. However, the news isn't just about spinning tales based on a single image but sharing important information with people.

Popular stories

T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless