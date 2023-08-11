X will soon introduce video calls on the platform
Developing an everything app might be a never-ending job, but it looks like Elon Musk and his team are determined to do it. Rebranding Twitter to X was just one of the first steps, and an interview with Linda Yaccarino, X Corp CEO, proves it.
In the interview with CNBC (via TechCrunch), the X CEO confirmed that video calls are coming to the platform. You will be able to make calls on X without needing the phone number of the person you wish to call. In line with Yaccarino's statement, X designer Andrea Conway posted about the new feature on X, mentioning that she had just made a call using X.
The company’s ambitions are high, and it has to step up its game by offering way more than other social media platforms do. Twitter's rebranding was not welcomed by all its users and left people somewhat divided on whether it was a necessary change or not.
Despite all that and the fact that the company saw a 50% drop in ad revenue, the new features, name, and all the fuss around X seem to be working, or at least according to Musk, who recently shared that X monthly users reached a new high in 2023 with 541 million users compared to 368 million in 2022.
“The rebrand represented really a liberation from Twitter,” X CEO Linda Yaccarino tells @SaraEisen. “A liberation that allowed us to evolve past a legacy mindset.” https://t.co/rGXVhef6PLpic.twitter.com/v4xr9IH5X0— CNBC (@CNBC) August 10, 2023
Linda Yaccarino took the CEO job a few months ago “to partner with Elon to transform Twitter into X, the everything app.” Ever since Elon Musk bought Twitter, he has been talking about turning it into a platform that gives its users freedom to express themselves, make different transactions, including payments, earn income as creators, or, to put it briefly, turn the platform into a global marketplace.
Over the last few months, new features such as longer 25,000-character tweets, video downloads, and job listing posts have been introduced for X's paid users. On the other hand, more and more limitations have been placed on its free users, including restrictions on the number of tweets/posts one can read per day.
