Looking for a new job? Twitter might help you with that

#Twitter will let verified organizations import all of their jobs to Twitter by connecting a supported ATS or XML feed!



"Connect a supported Applicant Tracking System or XML feed to add your jobs to Twitter in minutes." pic.twitter.com/TSVRdAoj3h — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) July 20, 2023





With the Twitter Hiring feature, verified organizations can post up to 5 job listings on their profiles. Interested users can simply click on the job posting to be directed to the company's website for more information.Moreover, the Twitter Hiring feature also allows verified organizations to upload job listings more efficiently by connecting a Supported Applicant Tracker System or XML feed. An XML feed is a structured data format that facilitates the standardized sharing and distribution of information between different systems, applications, and websites.As per Adam Rayn, CEO of Workweek, who already has access to the feature, it is indeed provided free of charge and comes with the $1,000 verified organization package. This package offers 2x more engagement for your organization and affiliates, premium support with a 30-minute response time, affiliate badges for official representatives, and impersonation defense. Considering this price, Twitter could make a wise decision by keeping this feature free of any additional charge.