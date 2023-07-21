Looking for a new job? Twitter might help you with that

Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Apps
Twitter updates have become a regular occurrence since Elon Musk acquired the social media platform last year. While most new features and upgrades are exclusive to paid subscribers, some may still benefit all users.

One such feature appears to be in the works. This new feature will allow verified organizations to post job listings on the platform. TechCrunch reports that certain verified organizations have already taken advantage of this opportunity by posting job listings under their Twitter bios on their profiles.

Nima Owji, an app researcher, tweeted a screenshot providing more details about the upcoming feature and its usage. It looks like the feature will be free for verified organizations and Twitter has already reserved the name "Twitter Hiring", although no official posts have been made yet. Nevertheless, it seems that the new feature is well on its way.


With the Twitter Hiring feature, verified organizations can post up to 5 job listings on their profiles. Interested users can simply click on the job posting to be directed to the company's website for more information.

Moreover, the Twitter Hiring feature also allows verified organizations to upload job listings more efficiently by connecting a Supported Applicant Tracker System or XML feed. An XML feed is a structured data format that facilitates the standardized sharing and distribution of information between different systems, applications, and websites.

As per Adam Rayn, CEO of Workweek, who already has access to the feature, it is indeed provided free of charge and comes with the $1,000 verified organization package. This package offers 2x more engagement for your organization and affiliates, premium support with a 30-minute response time, affiliate badges for official representatives, and impersonation defense. Considering this price, Twitter could make a wise decision by keeping this feature free of any additional charge.


Recent research indicates that 73% of job seekers aged 18-34 found their last job through social media. Thus, features like Twitter Hiring could be a valuable addition to making job searches more official on the platform. While platforms like LinkedIn focus entirely on professional networking and job opportunities, having more options to search for new career opportunities could be beneficial for all users.

