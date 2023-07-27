X, formerly Twitter, now lets Blue subscribers download videos





The Verge As reported by, Blue subscribers can now download videos shared by other subscribers on X. However, there are some restrictions. You can only download videos uploaded after this update on or after July 25th, and you must be a verified user above 18 years old to use this feature.





If you're under 18, your video download setting will be automatically turned off, and you won't be able to change it.





To download a video from a tweet (X’s official message for the update still refers to posts as tweets) for offline viewing or to create new content to share, for example, on other platforms, here's what you need to do: Go to the video you want to download, tap the three dots in the top right corner, and then select "Download video."





If you don't want other users to download your videos, you can disable this option, but it works on a tweet-by-tweet basis. You can't turn it off for all your current and future videos at once.





For those who want to opt-out of their videos being downloadable, follow these steps while composing a tweet: After uploading a video, tap "Edit" in the bottom right of the video, then go to "Settings," and toggle the "Allow video to be downloaded" option on or off.





Keep in mind that once you set this option, it cannot be changed later. If you change your mind in the future, you'll need to delete the tweet itself to prevent downloads.





The Twitter rebranding has recently begun , and now you'll see more and more of X's presence throughout the platform. The app for iOS and Android has received an update, but currently, it's available only in the beta version. Interestingly, the ex-Twitter offices are also undergoing a rebranding process, removing any trace of the blue bird from what is now known as X headquarters.





WATCH: Twitter HQ transforming to X.pic.twitter.com/04MsO5d74D — X News Daily (@XNewsDaily) July 26, 2023



The blue bird may have flown away, but X (previously known as Twitter) is committed to retaining its Blue subscribers and attracting new ones by constantly introducing new features exclusively for its paid users.