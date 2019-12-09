Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Android Apps Wearables

Withings app updated with dark theme, Google Fit and Strava integration

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Dec 09, 2019, 4:25 AM
Withings app updated with dark theme, Google Fit and Strava integration
Withings, the French connected-health company, has just released a new version of its app for hybrid smartwatches. The updated Health Mate app comes with a handful of important new features and a few improvements to already existing ones.

First off, we have support for Dark Mode, which will allow the app to automatically detect your phone's settings and adjust the UI accordingly. Also, if you're a sports junkie, you'll be pleased to know that the update adds Google Fit integration, which means you'll be able to export sleep data from Health Mate.

Strava integration is another important addition, so Withings users can now link their accounts to Health Mate and export workout sessions very easily. Although the Health Mate app does include Android 10 support, the update brings better permission handling for smartphones running Google's latest mobile operating system.

The new version of Withings app, dubbed Health Mate is already available for download via the Google Play Store. If you already have it installed on your phone, you should receive a notification that will allow you to update the app with just a tap.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Trial-to-determine-fate-of-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-starts-tomorrow
Fate of the T-Mobile-Sprint merger rests on a trial that begins tomorrow
Apple-to-name-iPhone-SE-sequel-iPhone-9
Apple's next handset will reportedly be the iPhone 9
OnePlus-8-Lite-renders-surface
Fresh renders reveal a return to the mid-range sector for OnePlus
Best-ANC-wireless-earphones-price-battery-life
Best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation
samsung-galaxy-note-10-lite-battery-size-larger-than-note-10-plus
Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Lite has a bigger battery than the Note 10+ (yes, really)
Half-of-the-iPhone-12s-screen-may-become-Touch-ID-as-a-Face-ID-redundancy
In iPhone 12, a Touch ID and Face ID marriage of convenience
samsung-galaxy-s11-galaxy-fold-clamshell-camera-specs-report
Huge Galaxy S11 and 'Galaxy Fold clamshell' camera upgrades revealed in credible new report
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-battery-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ battery has leaked and it's massive

Popular stories

Download-FitbitOS-4.1-update-Versa-smartwatches
Fitbit OS 4.1 update rolling out to all compatible smartwatches in the US
T-Mobile-will-reportedly-lower-the-price-it-pays-for-Sprint
T-Mobile expected to revise lower the price it will pay for Sprint
108MP-camera-photos-xiaomi-mi-note-10-samsung-galaxy-s11
Testing this 108MP camera makes me wish the Samsung Galaxy S11 DOESN'T have one
sams-club-deals-gift-card-iphone-11-galaxy-note-10-more
Sam's Club is preparing another stunning deal on the latest iPhones and Samsung flagships
google-pixel-4-att-deal-new-line-monthly-installments
Here's how you can get Google's Pixel 4 at a measly $150 overall (no trade-in required)
samsung-motorola-razr-foldable-rival-price-release-rumor
Samsung's imminent Motorola Razr rival might be a lot cheaper than you expect
Motorola-imagines-a-foldable-Razr-with-modular-attachments
Motorola depicts a foldable Razr with modular attachments
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-battery-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ battery has leaked and it's massive

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.