Withings app updated with dark theme, Google Fit and Strava integration

Withings, the French connected-health company, has just released a new version of its app for hybrid smartwatches. The updated Health Mate app comes with a handful of important new features and a few improvements to already existing ones.First off, we have support for Dark Mode, which will allow the app to automatically detect your phone's settings and adjust the UI accordingly. Also, if you're a sports junkie, you'll be pleased to know that the update adds Google Fit integration , which means you'll be able to export sleep data from Health Mate.Strava integration is another important addition, so Withings users can now link their accounts to Health Mate and export workout sessions very easily. Although the Health Mate app does include Android 10 support, the update brings better permission handling for smartphones running Google's latest mobile operating system.The new version of Withings app, dubbed Health Mate is already available for download via the Google Play Store . If you already have it installed on your phone, you should receive a notification that will allow you to update the app with just a tap.