Withings Steel HR Sport hyrbid smartwatch is 30% off on Amazon

After buying back its assets from Nokia , French company Withings has rebranded all products to reflect the change, just like the Finnish giant did after acquiring the connected-health firm. However, few things have changed in terms of quality, so if you're looking for great bang for the buck, Withings products are a good choice.One of the company's most popular wearable devices, the Withings Steel HR Sport hybrid smartwatch typically sells for $200, a great price for such a gadget. However, you can grab one from Amazon right now and save 30% or $60.The smartwatch is available in either black or white colors and promises to offer up to 5 days of battery life in workout mode and 20 additional days in power reserve mode (time and activity tracking only).Withings Steel HR Sport is fully compatible with Android and iOS devices, but it's also water-resistant (up to 50m). It features sleep tracking, smart notifications, heart rate tracking, workout mode when connected to GPS, and fast charging (2 hours to 100% and 1 hour to 80%).