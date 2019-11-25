Withings Steel HR Sport hyrbid smartwatch is 30% off on Amazon
The smartwatch is available in either black or white colors and promises to offer up to 5 days of battery life in workout mode and 20 additional days in power reserve mode (time and activity tracking only).
Withings Steel HR Sport is fully compatible with Android and iOS devices, but it's also water-resistant (up to 50m). It features sleep tracking, smart notifications, heart rate tracking, workout mode when connected to GPS, and fast charging (2 hours to 100% and 1 hour to 80%).
