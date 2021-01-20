Who needs AirPods Max when these Sennheiser headphones are so cheap right now

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Maybe you’re not ready to dish out $550 on a pair of headphones, and that’s okay. Apple or not, the new AirPods
Max are pretty expensive. Especially, when you can get a pair of wonderful Sennheiser noise-canceling headphones for a fraction of the price. That’s right, the Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless headphones
are heavily discounted for a limited time on Amazon ($185.95 at the moment), so act fast!
Sennheiser is a titan of a brand when it comes to professional audio equipment and this shows even in the company’s consumer-oriented products. The closed construction of the Sennheiser PXC 550-II and its big dynamic 32 mm drivers simply sounds good, powerful and balanced over the entire listening frequency range.
These headphones are also packed with technology. They feature a Voice Assistant button that connects to virtual assistants such as Alexa, Google Assistant
, and Siri, as well as a touchpad on the right ear cup for volume, play, stop, pause and track skipping control. They also come with Sennheiser’s own NoiseGard Adaptive Noise Cancelling tech. And to top things up, they feature 30 hours of continuous audio playback before you need to charge the battery.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!