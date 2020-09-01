Which upcoming folding or dual screen smartphone are you most excited about?



We're getting a larger outer display, an improved hinge and great cameras. The folding display itself is going to be 7.6 inches and running at a 120Hz adaptable refresh rate for a smooth Android experience and gameplay.





The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be available for a starting price of $1,999 on September 18, 2020.







Recently we started seeing the unique dual screen LG Wing in the wild. The Motorola razr's price and release date are expected to be unveiled on September 9. The 2019 razr was priced at $1,499 and we can only speculate if this new one would be more or less expensive than that.Recently we started seeing the unique dual screen LG Wing in the wild. Videos of the T-shaped phone showed it in action, and leaks have suggested that its main display will be 6.8-inches, while the one on the back – 4 inches.









LG was definitely thinking outside the box when designing this phone, as yes, it features one display over another, with a twist of the hinge revealing the one in the back. From a standard smartphone form factor, you then end up with the aforementioned T-shape, where both screens are open to different multi-tasking scenarios.The LG Wing will likely be released sometime this fall, for the alleged price of $1,000.