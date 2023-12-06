WhatsApp to allow message forwarding to channels in an upcoming update
Recently, WhatsApp started letting iOS users share media in original quality, and just before that, reports showed that the Meta-owned app will integrate with Instagram, allowing users to share status updates. Now, it looks like WhatsApp might be getting yet another update soon.
According to WABetaInfo, a reliable source for WhatsApp updates, the messaging app is set to allow message forwarding to channels in an upcoming update.
This handy feature, spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.26.2 update, will allow channel owners to forward various messages, such as text, images, videos, GIFs, audio messages, stickers, and updates from other channels. This feature might help streamline channel management by saving time for admins.
WhatsApp introduced Channels not too long ago, catching up with competitors like Telegram. Channels operate like groups, where only the admin can send messages. You can follow celebrities or channels about different topics that interest you. Or, you can stay in the loop with the latest news by keeping tabs on various media sources.
According to WABetaInfo, a reliable source for WhatsApp updates, the messaging app is set to allow message forwarding to channels in an upcoming update.
Image Credit–WABetaInfo
This handy feature, spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.26.2 update, will allow channel owners to forward various messages, such as text, images, videos, GIFs, audio messages, stickers, and updates from other channels. This feature might help streamline channel management by saving time for admins.
Currently, direct forwarding to channels isn't an option. However, with this update, channel admins will have a more efficient way to share messages from different chats, including group and private conversations. This improvement is especially beneficial for those overseeing multiple channels, making their tasks considerably more straightforward.
WhatsApp introduced Channels not too long ago, catching up with competitors like Telegram. Channels operate like groups, where only the admin can send messages. You can follow celebrities or channels about different topics that interest you. Or, you can stay in the loop with the latest news by keeping tabs on various media sources.
WhatsApp's debut of channels this year hit a bit of a rough patch. Some essential stuff was MIA at the beginning, making many users give it the side-eye. But the platform's been hustling to catch up ever since. It has been dropping new channel features like message editing and channel usernames, trying to keep things fresh and user-friendly.
Things that are NOT allowed: