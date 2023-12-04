WhatsApp now lets iOS users share media in original quality
WhatsApp isn’t known for the quality of media files people share between them, in fact, the opposite. Although an update rolled out last summer added the option to share videos and photos in HD format, WhatsApp users still can’t send media files in the original quality.
However, that’s about to change, as the app is now getting a new update that allows WhatsApp users to send media files like photos and videos in original quality.
Apart from the ability to share original quality media as a file, the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS introduces a couple of other new features. For example, WhatsApp users can now start voice chats without ringing in large groups.
As per WhatsApp’s changelog, these features will be rolled out over the coming weeks, so if you don’t see one or more of these changes, you’ll have to wait a bit longer.
Keep in mind that in order to send original quality media as file, you’ll have to tap “+” in chat, click Document, and then “Choose Photo or Video” to get started.
For now, the update is only making its way to iOS users, so if you’re using an iPhone, you should be looking for WhatsApp version 23.24.73. The new stable build was spotted by WABetaInfo, which also posted the official changelog.
Also, developers have added new bubbles in chat to help users see missed ongoing and completed calls. Finally, WhatsApp users on iOS can now quickly react to a Status using their avatar by tapping “Reply” and selecting one of the 6 avatar reactions that are available.
