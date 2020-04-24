WhatsApp may display personalized ads using your Facebook data
Additionally, Facebook reportedly plans to use phone numbers in order to match up the accounts people have in Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to one pool of user data, even though it seems that the tech giant does not plan to merge the three platforms into one app. Based on the common pool of information, Facebook will then show you ads that target your interests, on all three platforms.
At the moment, though, this is not announced as a soon-to-come feature to WhatsApp and the tech giant does not offer any potential dates. According to The Information, integrating the infrastructure of the three platforms is going to take some time, and WhatsApp seems to be the hardest piece of the puzzle, as it offers end-to-end encryption, while Instagram and Facebook Messenger don't.