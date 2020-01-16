Facebook changes its plans for WhatsApp
When Facebook closed on its purchase of WhatsApp in October of 2014, the purchase price had ballooned to $21.8 billion because of the appreciation in the price of Facebook's shares which were used to buy the messaging app. Even a transaction paid for with stock needs to be accounted for at the end of the day and last May Facebook announced that it would be monetizing WhatsApp this year. Even though the messaging platform has 1.6 billion users, it has yet to make any money for Facebook. A 99 cent annual subscription fee that WhatsApp used to collect was removed from the app after it was acquired by Facebook.
Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that at the time of the WhatsApp acquisition, he agreed that ads were not a good look for messaging apps. But Facebook eventually changed its position on the matter leading to arguments with Zuckerberg and Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg squaring off against Koum and Acton.
WhatsApp was the third most popular messaging app in the U.S. as of last September, the latest data available. Facebook Messenger was on top followed by Snapchap. In the states, WhatsApp is used for person-to-person communications. In developing countries, where WhatsApp is extremely popular, the app is used to conduct business, make sales, and handle customer service. Globally, WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app with 1.6 billion monthly active users. Facebook Messenger is next followed by WeChat.
