Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
iOS Apps

WhatsApp for iOS gets call waiting support, new privacy settings

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 26, 2019, 12:06 AM
WhatsApp for iOS gets call waiting support, new privacy settings
WhatsApp has quietly rolled out another important update for its iOS app, which brings a handful of new features. New privacy settings and call waiting support are the highlights of the update, but other changes have been added in today's update too.

For example, an update Chats screen is now available for WhatsApp users on iPhones, which should make it easier to quickly scan messages. Also, WhatsApp users can now send messages directly from the Braille keyboard when using VoiceOver mode.

Call waiting support doesn't need any explanations, so we'll just add that you'll be able to choose to accept an incoming WhatsApp call while you're already on another call.

Last but not least, you'll find new privacy settings available in WhatsApp for iOS, which lets you control who can add you to groups. The new settings can be found in the Settings / Account / Privacy / Groups. Keep in mind that admins will have the option of sending users a private invite instead. You can find the latest WhatsApp for iOS update in the App Store, so make sure to download it to benefit from the newest improvements.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Apple-Watch-sleep-tracking-app-vs-cheap-smart-fitness-Band-5
Do the Apple Watch sleep tracking apps beat a $40 fitness bracelet?
samsung-galaxy-s11-5g-benchmark-scores-specs-performance
Galaxy S11 5G benchmark reveals impressive hardware, unimpressive performance (for now)
Apple-iPhone-12-Pro-sales-forecasts-2020
The iPhone 12 and 5G might lead to a huge sales super cycle for Apple
Galaxy-S11-camera-specs-release-date-100-zoom
Galaxy S11 to offer crazy 100x Space Zoom camera, just as the 6.9" S11+
razr-2-could-include-new-sensors-including-one-in-display-for-fingerprints
Motorola razr 2 could feature side sensors and an in-display fingerprint reader
Samsung-Galaxy-S11e-renders-leak
Meet the Galaxy S11e, Samsung's triple-camera iPhone 11 rival
Strong-demand-will-result-in-a-doubling-of-AirPods-shipments-this-year
Strong demand will result in Apple AirPods shipments rising 100% this year
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-renders-leak
Samsung Galaxy S11 renders leak showing new design, five cameras

Popular stories

Those-who-pre-ordered-the-Pixel-4-feel-unloved-by-Google
You can't blame those who pre-ordered the Pixel 4 for being upset with Google
motorola-razr-foldable-phone-hands-on-review-specs-design-price-release-date
The new Motorola Razr is terrible and I love it!
Pixels-will-automatically-screen-robocalls
Pixel handsets will soon have the ability to automatically screen for robocalls
t-mobile-black-friday-2019-deals-full-list-revealed
Check out T-Mobile's full list of Black Friday 2019 deals
t-mobile-sprint-merger-new-york-attorney-general-not-backing-down
One key state opposing T-Mobile/Sprint merger is not backing down
T-Mobile-Caller-Verified-supported-smartphones
T-Mobile announces Caller Verified feature now works on 17 smartphones
Google-makes-it-easier-to-open-close-tabs-on-Android-version-of-Chrome
Opening and closing tabs on the Android version of Chrome is now a little easier
things-you-can-buy-instead-Motorola-razr
6 things you can buy for $1,500 instead of the Motorola razr

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.