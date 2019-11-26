WhatsApp for iOS gets call waiting support, new privacy settings
For example, an update Chats screen is now available for WhatsApp users on iPhones, which should make it easier to quickly scan messages. Also, WhatsApp users can now send messages directly from the Braille keyboard when using VoiceOver mode.
Last but not least, you'll find new privacy settings available in WhatsApp for iOS, which lets you control who can add you to groups. The new settings can be found in the Settings / Account / Privacy / Groups. Keep in mind that admins will have the option of sending users a private invite instead. You can find the latest WhatsApp for iOS update in the App Store, so make sure to download it to benefit from the newest improvements.
