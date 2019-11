WhatsApp for iOS gets call waiting support, new privacy settings

WhatsApp has quietly rolled out another important update for its iOS app, which brings a handful of new features. New privacy settings and call waiting support are the highlights of the update, but other changes have been added in today's update too.For example, an update Chats screen is now available for WhatsApp users on iPhones, which should make it easier to quickly scan messages. Also, WhatsApp users can now send messages directly from the Braille keyboard when using VoiceOver mode.Call waiting support doesn't need any explanations, so we'll just add that you'll be able to choose to accept an incoming WhatsApp call while you're already on another call.Last but not least, you'll find new privacy settings available in WhatsApp for iOS , which lets you control who can add you to groups. The new settings can be found in the Settings / Account / Privacy / Groups. Keep in mind that admins will have the option of sending users a private invite instead. You can find the latest WhatsApp for iOS update in the App Store , so make sure to download it to benefit from the newest improvements.