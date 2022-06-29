Waze and Netflix team up for new, adventurous driving experience
Waze users rejoice! Despite the fact that you’re bound to get one new driving experience each month, June is a bit more generous. So, for the second time this month, if you’re using Waze, you’re getting a brand-new driving experience inspired by Netflix’s movie The Sea Beast.
Thanks to a new partnership with Netflix, Waze users will be getting a taste of the service’s newest movie before it arrives on July 8. The new driving experience features the movie’s protagonists: Maisie, a precocious stowaway, and Blue, a little beast with a massive mischief streak.
The unlikely duo will help Waze users navigate every turn and even entertain them with their friendship. But that’s not all! New Beasts will be available for the driving experience as users choose between three new Moods: Blue, Red and Yellow. Also, your vehicle’s icon can be swapped for a Lifeboat to follow the movie’s theme.
Make sure to download the latest Waze driving experience and tap the “Turn on Sea Beast Mode” banner to activate it. Keep in mind that this one is available globally, but only in English and for a limited time.
Thanks to a new partnership with Netflix, Waze users will be getting a taste of the service’s newest movie before it arrives on July 8. The new driving experience features the movie’s protagonists: Maisie, a precocious stowaway, and Blue, a little beast with a massive mischief streak.
The unlikely duo will help Waze users navigate every turn and even entertain them with their friendship. But that’s not all! New Beasts will be available for the driving experience as users choose between three new Moods: Blue, Red and Yellow. Also, your vehicle’s icon can be swapped for a Lifeboat to follow the movie’s theme.
Make sure to download the latest Waze driving experience and tap the “Turn on Sea Beast Mode” banner to activate it. Keep in mind that this one is available globally, but only in English and for a limited time.
Things that are NOT allowed: