 Waze and Netflix team up for new, adventurous driving experience - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Waze and Netflix team up for new, adventurous driving experience

Apps
@cosminvasile
Waze and Netflix team up for new, adventurous driving experience
Waze users rejoice! Despite the fact that you’re bound to get one new driving experience each month, June is a bit more generous. So, for the second time this month, if you’re using Waze, you’re getting a brand-new driving experience inspired by Netflix’s movie The Sea Beast.

Thanks to a new partnership with Netflix, Waze users will be getting a taste of the service’s newest movie before it arrives on July 8. The new driving experience features the movie’s protagonists: Maisie, a precocious stowaway, and Blue, a little beast with a massive mischief streak.



The unlikely duo will help Waze users navigate every turn and even entertain them with their friendship. But that’s not all! New Beasts will be available for the driving experience as users choose between three new Moods: Blue, Red and Yellow. Also, your vehicle’s icon can be swapped for a Lifeboat to follow the movie’s theme.

Make sure to download the latest Waze driving experience and tap the “Turn on Sea Beast Mode” banner to activate it. Keep in mind that this one is available globally, but only in English and for a limited time.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google will most likely not release a successor to Android 12L
Google will most likely not release a successor to Android 12L
Americans are deleting period-tracking apps in droves because of the Roe v Wade ruling
Americans are deleting period-tracking apps in droves because of the Roe v Wade ruling
Amazon once again comes out with an awesome sale on Anker chargers
Amazon once again comes out with an awesome sale on Anker chargers
Yet another UK operator introduces roaming charges for EU travel
Yet another UK operator introduces roaming charges for EU travel
Xiaomi finally reveals the date and time of its new 12S series announcement
Xiaomi finally reveals the date and time of its new 12S series announcement
This $40 device effortlessly replaced my $350 Apple Watch Series 7
This $40 device effortlessly replaced my $350 Apple Watch Series 7

Popular stories

Verizon and AT&T customers are suing T-Mobile for raising their prices (yes, really)
Verizon and AT&T customers are suing T-Mobile for raising their prices (yes, really)
T-Mobile is keeping a popular old feature unchanged following customer outcry
T-Mobile is keeping a popular old feature unchanged following customer outcry
This $40 device effortlessly replaced my $350 Apple Watch Series 7
This $40 device effortlessly replaced my $350 Apple Watch Series 7
No 120Hz display for iPhone 14: But Apple has a secret for smooth performance (that Android doesn’t)
No 120Hz display for iPhone 14: But Apple has a secret for smooth performance (that Android doesn’t)
Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch: Samsung-Google alliance gets stronger - could be a threat for Android
Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch: Samsung-Google alliance gets stronger - could be a threat for Android
New report brings unexciting Samsung Galaxy S23 camera news
New report brings unexciting Samsung Galaxy S23 camera news
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless