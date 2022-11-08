Vivo X90 Pro+ leaks with offset camera and Zeiss branding
Vivo is about to unveil its next batch of flagship devices - the Vivo X90 series - soon, and the Chinese company is believed to be one of the first to use the newly announced MediaTek Dimensity 9200 platform in its smartphones.
The launch should be happening in the coming weeks but now, thanks to the famous leaker Digital Chat Station, we have a picture of the top model - the Vivo X90 Pro+ alongside some interesting features and specs.
The post shows a leaked real-life image of the X90 Pro+ in bright red color. One of the most interesting features is the offset camera module, which is circular and houses what looks like four distinct cameras. The LED flash and the Zeiss branding is on the right side of the camera bump.
As for the cameras, it looks like there’s one periscope telephoto camera, and three of the regular type, although the exact specs of those are a subject to speculations - some believe that the phone will feature Sony’s 1-inch IMX989 50MP under the main camera lens. Among the rumored specs are a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (or Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) SoC, 12GB memory and 256GB storage.
The Vivo X90 Pro+ in all its glory
Vivo X90 Pro+ design and specs
Another very interesting detail is the metal strip running across the middle of the phone, giving it an almost “foldable” look. It seems that Vivo took a page from Pixel’s design book, as the frame seems to blend with the said strip and go around the device.
