Vine successor finally launches on Android and iOS

Jan 27, 2020, 12:04 PM
On a market that's already oversaturated, Dom Hofmann, the co-founder of Vine, launched yet another video clip sharing platform – byte. After peaking at 200 million users in 2015, Vine was shut down one year later, but continue to allow users to watch previously uploaded videos.

Fast forward three years and Hofmann announced he plans to launch a Vine spiritual successor that he would call V2. Unfortunately, due to “financial and legal hurdles,” he put the project on hold indefinitely.

On January 24, Hofmann revealed to the world his new baby – byte, a new platform sharing service that allows users to upload 6-second looping videos. It's simple and clean, so you won't have to worry about ads or anything that would hinder your experience.

Byte is available for free on both the Android and iOS platforms, so you can find the corresponding apps in the Google Play Store and App Store if you want to try byte. It's a simple app that lets you upload a video from the camera roll or use the byte camera to capture anything you like.

Just make sure you don't go over the 6-second time limit. Once your video is ready you can upload and share it with your followers. Just like any new social platform, byte will need a strong community to succeed and from that reviews posted by users, it's got potential.

cmdacos
1. cmdacos

Posts: 4394; Member since: Nov 01, 2016

Byte is where the talentless Tik Tok users go. It's a horrible app design and the content creators are even worse.

posted on 31 min ago

lyndon420
2. lyndon420

Posts: 6920; Member since: Jul 11, 2012

He had 200+ million users in a year's time. I'm curious why he curbed the Vine app, and what's to say he won't curb this new endeavor. Free with no ads...so how does he make money with this?

posted on 9 min ago

