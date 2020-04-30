Video-conferencing company Zoom starts using Oracle Cloud to meet growing demand
Zoom’s daily participant number grew to more than 300 million last week, and the company needs to scale up their infrastructure in order to assure uninterrupted service. Zoom stated that users use their video-conferencing app not only for work or online lessons, but also for family meetings, educational programs and even weddings.
Zoom also uses Amazon Web Services as a cloud provider, as well as some other undisclosed public cloud infrastructures. The company reportedly has its own data centers too. Cloud computing expert Craig Lowery, vice president analyst at research company Gartner Inc, told the WSJ that the deal between Zoom and Oracle is more of a marketing win than a tech win, because that seems to be an opportunity for Zoom to have more influence with an industry leader like Oracle.