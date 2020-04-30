Apps

Video-conferencing company Zoom starts using Oracle Cloud to meet growing demand

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Apr 30, 2020, 3:29 AM
Video-conferencing company Zoom starts using Oracle Cloud to meet growing demand
The video-conferencing app Zoom has gained a lot of popularity in recent months because of the coronavirus pandemic and people working and studying remotely, therefore using the app for communication. With its popularity, some privacy issues also surfaced and people started doubting Zoom’s privacy and security. However, the company continued to grow its user count, while Zoom’s team was focusing on developing better security.

Now, The Wall Street Journal reports that Zoom has made a deal with Oracle Cloud for cloud services. Reportedly, the video-conferencing company is transferring more than 7 petabytes of data through Oracle’s servers daily in order to provide service to its growing customer base.

Zoom’s daily participant number grew to more than 300 million last week, and the company needs to scale up their infrastructure in order to assure uninterrupted service. Zoom stated that users use their video-conferencing app not only for work or online lessons, but also for family meetings, educational programs and even weddings.

Zoom also uses Amazon Web Services as a cloud provider, as well as some other undisclosed public cloud infrastructures. The company reportedly has its own data centers too. Cloud computing expert Craig Lowery, vice president analyst at research company Gartner Inc, told the WSJ that the deal between Zoom and Oracle is more of a marketing win than a tech win, because that seems to be an opportunity for Zoom to have more influence with an industry leader like Oracle.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
How will COVID-19 impact the future of the smartphone industry: round table
How will COVID-19 impact the future of the smartphone industry: round table
Samsung reports declining smartphone sales, improved profit on the back of 5G models
Samsung reports declining smartphone sales, improved profit on the back of 5G models
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip battery test complete: can folding phones match up?
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip battery test complete: can folding phones match up?
LG Velvet officially revealed ahead of May 7 announcement
LG Velvet officially revealed ahead of May 7 announcement
Google's new Pixel Buds launch officially for $179
Google's new Pixel Buds launch officially for $179
Latest Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G leak details cameras, reveals possible price
Latest Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G leak details cameras, reveals possible price
Upcoming Apple products: iPhone 12 to iPad Pro 5G, AirTags to AirPower, and everything in between
Upcoming Apple products: iPhone 12 to iPad Pro 5G, AirTags to AirPower, and everything in between

Popular stories

Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
Android 11 Developer Preview drops another hint about "Battery Share" for the 5G Pixel 5
Android 11 Developer Preview drops another hint about "Battery Share" for the 5G Pixel 5
Google launches app for the Pixel Buds
Google launches app for the Pixel Buds

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless